UPDATED: A Lake Ridge man suffered life-threatening injuries early Wednesday while trying to coax his family's pet dog from his burning home.
Firefighters were called to the 12000 block of Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, to respond to the fire. The occupants of the home awoke from sounds of the fire coming from the rear deck. One adult and one child were able to safely evacuate the home, but an adult man was seriously injured while trying to save the dog, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The man managed to remove the dog from the burning home, but sustained possibly life-threatening burns and was transported to a regional burn center for treatment, Smolsky said.
The discovery of the victim and the volume of fire required crews to request a second alarm to assist in fighting the blaze. The home sustained extensive damage and has been deemed unsafe to occupy by a county building official, Smolsky said.
The American Red Cross assisted the displaced family, and the county’s fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.
The cause of the fire is considered accidental but the investigation into what started the fire is continuing, Smolsky said.
