A Lake Ridge resident remains hospitalized due to injuries he sustained during an early morning fire that caused extensive damage to his Lake Ridge home, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Crews were called to the blaze in the 12000 block of Hatchway Court in Lake Ridge at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
They arrived to find fire and heavy smoke coming from the home, but both adult occupants had managed to escape, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
An adult male tenant sustained injuries requiring him to be transported to a regional medical facility, Smolsky said in a news release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the two adults who were displaced by the fire, the release said.
The fire is another reminder of the importance of working smoke detectors, the release said.
“The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone that smoke detectors save lives. Ensure your smoke detectors are working properly by testing monthly. If you need assistance in obtaining a smoke detector, please contact your local fire station,” the release said.
