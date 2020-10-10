Two adults were displaced Friday night after their Lake Ridge home suffered “extensive” damage from a fire blamed on a propane fire pit located behind the home.
Units were dispatched to the 12000 block of Fascia Court, located off Old Bridge Road and Cricket Lane, at 7:46 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
They arrived to find heavy fire showing from the attic and rear of the home, according to a Prince William County Fire & Rescue Department Facebook post.
An occupant of the home discovered the fire after hearing sounds coming the rear of the house. He attempted to control the fire but was unsuccessful, the post said.
No injuries were reported. The home was determined to be unsafe to occupy, displacing two adult residents.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that a propane fire pit contributed to the ignition of the fire, the post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.