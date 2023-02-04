Four adults and one child were displaced Friday evening after a house fire caused extensive damage to a home in the Lake Jackson area of Manassas, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Gray Fox Trail at 5:04 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 after multiple calls from area residents, according to Assistant Prince William County Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews arrived to find fire showing through the roof toward the rear of the single-family home. A juvenile was the only resident home when the fire was discovered and was able to get out of the home safely, Smolsky said in a news release.
The home sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by a Prince William County building official. The Red Cross assisted the four adults and one juvenile who were displaced by the blaze, Smolsky said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation Saturday morning by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office, Smolsky said.
