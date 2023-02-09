Campaign contributions to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors from real estate developers and related entities are nothing new.
In the last six months of 2022, however, the supervisors’ top benefactors – those who gave $10,000 or more – were comprised not only of real estate developers but also those with ties to local data center projects, including the Prince William Digital Gateway and Devlin Technology Park, as well as labor unions that have voiced support for data center expansion.
From July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, the bulk of those donations were directed toward four Democratic supervisors: Board Chair Ann Wheeler (At Large) and Supervisors Andrea Bailey (Potomac), Kenny Boddye (Occoquan) and Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge).
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, did not report contributions from the same top donors but received thousands from them in late 2021.
The board's two Republicans, Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, reported no contributions from the top donors in the last six months of 2022.
Only Wheeler returned an email seeking comment on the donations, saying that campaign contributions are required to be reported by law. “The goal is to provide transparency,” she said.
In addition to the contributions detailed below, Wheeler received a $15,000 donation from her husband, John Wheeler, in October 2022, according to campaign finance reports.
The supervisors other top donors during the last six months of 2022 included:
RK Realty, LLC: $21,000 to Wheeler, Boddye and Franklin
RK Realty has long represented Edith Rameika, a trustee of the E.V. Hunter Trust, which owned about 450 acres near Devlin and Linton Hall roads. The trust sold about 270 acres in that area to residential developer Stanley Martin in February 2022 for about $81 million. That’s the same property Stanley Martin is now seeking to develop into data centers as the proposed Devlin Technology Park.
The E.V. Hunter Trust sold another 180 acres in the same area to LHR LLC, an entity owned by Chuck Kuhn, owner of JK Moving, who won a rezoning in September 2021 to build data centers there.
RK Realty, LLC lists a home in Clifton as its address on state corporation records. The home is also owned by the E.V. Hunter Trust. RK Realty is no longer licensed for real estate transactions in Virginia, having let its license expire in December 2022, according to state records.
RK Realty, LLC has given more than $86,000 to political candidates on both sides of the aisle over about the past decade, with slightly more going to Democrats -- $43,000 -- than to Republicans, who received $38,800.
In the last six months of 2022, RK Realty, LLC gave $10,000 to Wheeler, $10,00 to Boddye and $1,000 to Franklin. RK Realty, LLC also gave $10,000 to Angry in November 2021, and $10,000 to Bailey in April 2022.
IBEW: $20,000 to Bailey, Boddye and Franklin
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a labor union, donated $10,000 to Boddye, $5,000 to Bailey and $5,000 to Franklin in the last few weeks of 2022.
IBEW’s local affiliate union is Local 26, and it is one of the largest union affiliates in metropolitan Washington, D.C., serving electrical workers across D.C., Virginia and Maryland. Local 26 has 10,073 dues-paying members according to its most recent annual report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. It also reported having 2,514 apprentices and trainees in September 2022, according to its annual report.
Demand for electrical workers is on the rise as a result of data center construction. On its website, the IBEW calls data center construction “a 21st century goldrush” and notes that “in the 130-year history of the IBEW, there has never been anything quite like the explosive growth of the data center business.”
Nearly 40% of IBEW Local 26’s membership works on data centers and has for a decade, according to its website.
The IBEW considers the area between Ashburn and Manassas the “global heart” of the data center industry, “which boasts the largest concentration of data centers in the world” and is still growing, its website says.
In a WTOP interview sponsored by the Data Center Coalition, Joseph Dabbs, Local 26’s financial secretary, said Local 26 “helped secure” the Prince William Digital Gateway, a proposal to open 2,100 acres adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park to data centers. He also said the development is worth about $30 billion in work that “will keep electricians busy for at least the next 15 years.”
In 2022, the IBEW also contributed $25,000 to Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is vying for the Democratic nomination in the new 33rd District state Senate seat, as well as $12,500 to Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, and $5,000 to Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st. Both McPike and Guzman are vying for the Democratic nomination for the newly drawn 29th District state Senate seat in the upcoming June Democratic primary.
IBEW also gave $5,000 to Manassas City Council member Sonia Vasquez Luna (D) and $2,000 to Prince William School Board member Justin Wilk, a Democrat who represents the Potomac District.
NOVA Labor Federation AFL-CIO: $15,000 to Bailey, Boddye and Franklin
NOVA Labor contributed $5,000 each to Bailey, Boddye and Franklin in the last quarter of 2022.
NOVA Labor Federation AFL-CIO is the Northern Virginia affiliate of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. The AFL-CIO is comprised of 58 national and international labor unions that represent 12.5 million workers. NOVA Labor is comprised of 72 local unions and 56,000 working people. Its mission is to help Virginia workers join and form unions and to support them during bargaining for fair wages and benefits, according to its Facebook page.
NoVa Labor threw its support behind the creation of the PW Digital Gateway in the fall of 2021 because of the jobs the data center project would create. The Digital Gateway proposal would provide opportunities “for residents from underserved communities to get into good apprenticeship programs” in a rapidly expanding industry, Virginia Diamond, executive director for NOVA Labor, told the Prince William Times in the fall of 2021.
In 2022, NOVA Labor also contributed $5,000 to both Guzman and Vasquez Luna.
Jeff Mulhausen: $12,500 to Wheeler, Bailey, Boddye and Franklin
Jeff Mulhausen, 46, who lists his address in McLean, has contributed a combined total of $12,500 to four Democratic supervisors: $5,000 to Wheeler and $2,500 each to Bailey, Boddye and Franklin. All of the donations were made in December 2022. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, these are the first campaign donations Mulhausen has made in Virginia.
Details about Mulhausen are scarce, however. He identified his employer as “Andrina” in the “Information Technology-Software” industry when he made the campaign contributions. Mulhausen also lists Andrina Biosolutions as his employer on his LinkedIn profile. Andrina Biosolutions website “http://www.andrinabio.com/” is a dead link.
The company does not appear as a registered entity in the Virginia State Corporation Commission online database.
Two online databases, USAOPPs.com and virginiabids.us, list Andrina Biosolutions as a corporation established in 2009 with Mulhausen as the only contact person. The databases both list the address of the business as 8350 Greensboro Drive, Suite 416, in McLean, which is a one bedroom, one bath unit in the Rotonda condominium complex.
A document obtained by the Prince William Times indicates that Mulhausen is a friend and business associate of Dori Burner, a Pageland Lane landowner, who has sought to help her neighbors along nearby Sanders Lane develop an extension of the Digital Gateway data center corridor.
Data center fever might be spreading to Sanders Lane, a north-south route just north of Page…
The document says Mulhausen assisted Burner in organizing a potential assemblage of 91 properties totaling 805 acres in the Digital Gateway planning area and shopped them to more than 30 data center builders at a proposed price of $1 million an acre.
Mulhausen recently donated $6,000 to McPike and Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, on Jan. 10, the day before the Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 legislative session.
Mulhausen did not return multiple requests for comment.
Michael Garcia: $12,500 to Wheeler, Bailey, Boddye and Franklin
Michael Garcia is a real estate developer who owns Michael Garcia Homes based in Woodbridge. He also owns 10 acres in the Trappers Ridge subdivision, which is included in the Digital Gateway planning area. Garcia has signed a contract to sell those acres to Compass data centers, which has filed a rezoning application to build data centers in the Digital Gateway area, according to county documents.
Garcia is no stranger to contributing to political campaigns across Virginia and has been an active donor locally, having donated to the campaigns of each of the current supervisors in recent years according to VPAP.
While his personal campaign contributions historically favor Republican candidates nearly two to one, most recently he has contributed $12,500 to the four Democrats on the board -- $5,000 to Wheeler and $2,500 each to Bailey, Boddye and Franklin in December 2022.
Garcia was also named as a real estate development stakeholder and was interviewed in October 2021 as part of a study of Prince William County’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, which was performed by private contractor Stantec.
Wheeler’s husband, John Wheeler, contributed $15,000 to her campaign on Oct. 16. John Wheeler identifies himself as a high-tech executive and digital transformation advisor on his Twitter profile. He also says he’s “passionate about sustainability and common-sense climate solutions.”
Reach Cher Muzyk and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com
