Kline Property gets a fresh look – with more density

A plan to develop about 100 acres of former farmland near Manassas with homes and commercial development is getting a new look as Prince William County updates its comprehensive plan – and it could include taller buildings and more homes than initially planned.
Kline Farm, a former dairy farm with distinctive silos, a white farmhouse and a red barn, sits at the corner of Liberia Avenue and Prince William Parkway. A plan from Stanley Martin Homes to develop the property with about 250 homes and 145,000 square feet of commercial space has been in the works for nearly five years but has been delayed because of opposition from area residents.
The plan also includes 24 acres of land reserved for a potential new elementary school site or a park, and a CVS pharmacy.
A new proposal submitted by the real estate developer in May, however, would increase the number of homes that could be built on the property and lower the amount of commercial retail and office space, while retaining the plan for a school or park. It would also allow buildings up to eight stories high on some parts of the property, according to the company’s comprehensive plan application submitted to the county.
A spokesman for the developer said it is unlikely any eight-story buildings will be included in the plan, however. “Nobody is building eight-story buildings at that intersection,” said Truett Young, vice president of land for Stanley Martin Homes Northern Virginia division, in an interview with the Prince William Times.
The company does not yet have any estimates for how many homes could be built on the property under the new plan. But Young said it would likely be more than the 250 homes planned in the previous application. Young added that the reduction in land allocated for commercial use could reduce the project’s estimated traffic impact.
Under the original plan, concerns were raised about morning and evening commuter traffic to and from the planned employment center.
The proposed comprehensive plan amendment would swap one of the land-use designations on the property from “community employment center” to “community mixed-use,” a new land-use designation that could allow for options like first-floor retail shops with apartments on the second floor.
The proposed changes will be considered by the planning commission and board of county supervisors during the county’s comprehensive plan update, which is being updated this year for the first time since 2010. No date has been set for a planning commission or board public hearing yet.
The new Kline proposal is one of more than 30 land-use changes -- affecting nearly 2,000 acres -- being requested throughout the county as part of the comprehensive plan update. There are also requests from dozens of property owners in the county’s rural area who are seeking higher density residential development and industrial uses for their properties. Data centers are among the industrial uses landowners are seeking.
County staff are considering which proposals will be included in the updated comprehensive plan and have posted a map detailing those requests. Even if county officials recommend adopting those changes, the board can still reject them. And if the comprehensive plan amendment for Kline Property is adopted by the board, it will still require a board-approved rezoning at a later date.
Stanley Martin Homes will be waiting to see if their project is included in the comprehensive plan update drawn up by county planners, Young said. “We’ve put a fresh set of eyes on the project based on the changes that will be made to the comprehensive plan.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
