A kitchen fire at a Dale City home Friday afternoon displaced two residents, an adult and a child, and injured a Prince William County firefighter, according to officials.
Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Fox Glen Court in Dale City at 4:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 in response to the blaze. They arrived to find the kitchen on fire and the residents safely out of the home, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding, Smolsky said in a news release.
The kitchen sustained “moderate damage.” A county building official declared the home unsafe to occupy, displacing the two residents, Smolsky said in a news release.
“The fire marshal’s office reminds everyone, never leave food unattended cooking on a stove top,” Smolsky said in the release. “Always keep combustible materials and small children away from cooking devices in use.”
