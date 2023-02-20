An accidental fire that started in the kitchen caused significant damage Sunday night to a Lake Ridge townhome, displacing its sole resident, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Crews were called to the fire, located in the 12000 block of Hunterbrook Drive, at 10:19 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and arrived to find light smoke showing. No one was home at the time of the blaze, and no one was injured, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The fire was located in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished. The Prince William County Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental, Smolsky said in a news release.
One person lived in the townhome and was displaced by the fire, Smolsky said.
