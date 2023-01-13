Six local middle and high school students will compete on Monday, Jan. 16 in the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program.
The program will be held virtually again this year and will air at 11 a.m. on the YouTube channel of the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc: PWCAC-DST-MEDIA.
This year’s theme, “a view of the promised land,” inspired Prince William area students in grades sixth through 12 to write and present their views on the life and impact of King’s legacy.
The program will showcase six student orators from Prince William County and Manassas Park and will feature the MLK Community Choir, which is comprised of students in kindergarten through the 12th grades.
The audience will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite middle school and high school orators using a text-to-vote feature while watching the program.
The three middle school finalists are: Sakshi Gowda of Ronald Wilson Reagan Middle School; Alyssa M. Godfrey of Benton Middle School; and Kaomi Ninasaume of Gainesville Middle School.
The three high school finalists are: Shavonne Davis of Patriot High School; Myles Lanier of Manassas Park High School; and Brooklynn Saunders of Gar-Field High School.
The 2023 Youth Oratorical Competition and Program marks the 38th year the chapter commemorates King’s life. The chapter’s first event after being chartered in December 1984 was a program to honor King on his birthday.
“Beginning in 1985, before the national holiday, the first five years the program presented prominent local and national adult speakers. Then in 1991, the student oratorical competition became the program’s highlight,” said Sharon Andres, chapter president. “The chapter hosts the MLK program each year, but the support from the three local school systems, teachers, coaches, and principals, and the judges, sponsors, donors, and audience make the program possible year after year.”
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. includes a “Day of Service” project on Monday, Jan. 16, and invites the local community to participate.
Following the 2023 program premiere on YouTube, community members are encouraged to stop by 2701 Neabsco Commons Place, Suite 150 in Woodbridge, from 2 to 5 p.m. and donate “ready-to-eat” meal items, such as applesauce or fruit cups; microwaveable mac and cheese bowls or heat-and-sip soups; granola or other snack bars; and other foods that require minimal or no preparation.
All donations will be supplied to Northern Virginia Food Rescue.
For more information on the oratorical program, fundraising efforts, and donation opportunities, visit www.pwcacdst.org/mlk.
