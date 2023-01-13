Photo_Lifestyles_MLK oratorical_group.jpg

This year’s participants in the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program.

Front row, from left: Sakshi Gowda, of Reagan Middle; Heba Habib, of Parkside Middle; Gabrielle Lee, Saunders Middle; Leila Lankford-Diallo; of Manassas Park Middle; Rosalie Bagay, of Bull Run Middle.

Middle row, from left: Arhaan Gautam, of Pennington Traditional School; Nyela Asterilla-Anderson, of Freedom High; Brooklynn Saunders, of Gar-Field High; Rabab Raza, of Rippon Middle; Alyssa Godfrey, of Benton Middle; and Kaomi Ninasaume, of Gainesville Middle.

Third row, from left: Myles Lanier, of Manassas Park High; Shavonne Davis, of Patriot High; Tejas Sharma, of Osbourn High; and Bailey Crawford of Forest Park High School.

 

 

 

 

 Submitted
