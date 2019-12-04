Seven people were killed in traffic crashes in Virginia over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including two teenagers, according to the state police.
Six of those killed were drivers, and alcohol was a factor in at least two of the fatal crashes, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
A 19-year-old woman was killed in the Bedford County crash. Jamison Lane Clark, an 18-year-old freshman at Virginia Military Institute, lost his life in a Stafford County crash early Saturday morning.
The other fatal crashes occurred in the City of Virginia Beach and the counties of Henrico, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Rockbridge, Geller said in a news release.
There were 12 traffic fatalities during the 2018 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and 14 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2017, Geller said in a news release.
The five-day counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and concluded at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 1.
In an effort to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E., an acronym for the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.
Operation CARE is an annual, state-sponsored, national program during which state police increases its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period, the release said.
The 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 5,221 speeders and 1,798 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 83 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and cited 490 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers, the release said.
State police responded to a total of 1,312 traffic crashes across the commonwealth during the five-day holiday weekend, with 178 resulting in injuries. State police also assisted 2,294 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving period, the release said.
“With only 27 days left in 2019, the Virginia State Police reminds all drivers to do their part to keep the winter holiday season as safe as possible on our highways,” Colonel Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, said in the release.
“Let’s end this decade by working together to save lives on our roadways, instead of putting them at risk by engaging in reckless driving behaviors. Make the right choice by always wearing a seatbelt, safely sharing the road with all vehicles and pedestrians, and by not driving intoxicated or ‘intexticated.’”
