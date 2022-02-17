Kept at bay: County board overseeing building near protected waterways hasn’t met in a decade

In 2019, a McLean couple purchased two parcels of forested land totaling one and a half acres on the shoreline of Lake Jackson where they planned to build a new home.
But there was a problem, both parcels were almost entirely within Virginia’s environmentally protected “resource protection area,” or RPA – areas bordering streams and waterways in the Chesapeake Bay watershed where new construction is severely restricted. RPAs are often described as the “last line of defense” protecting the bay’s water quality.
With very few exceptions, building new homes is banned within the RPA. And because of the two parcels’ location there, the market value of each parcel was less than $3,500, according to Prince William County land assessments.
But Tom Liljenquist and Erin Kilday purchased them anyway for a total of $145,000. And as it turned out, building a home on the property was not a problem at all. Liljenquist filed a request for an exception from state environmental rules with Prince William County’s public works department, and several months later, his request was approved by county staff.
It was a quick and easy process, Liljenquist told Prince William Times, and his new home will soon be under construction. But if Liljenquist had requested such an exception 10 years ago, he might not have been so lucky.
At that time, instead of receiving approval solely from the county government, such requests would have required an independent review and a vote by the Prince William County Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area Review Board – a five-member citizen panel tasked with approving or denying encroachment into the RPA.
The panel used to review every application for an exception to RPA building restrictions – from new homes and home additions to plans for new golf courses – and provided oversight for the county’s environmentally protected areas. The board’s members made recommendations on how builders should mitigate their construction impacts and sometimes denied their requests outright.
But the board has not met since 2012 and is now “functionally dead,” former board members Jim Klakowicz and Adil Godrej recently told Prince William Times. And since 2019, all five positions on the board have been vacant.
Meanwhile, county officials have busily approved more than 60 exceptions for encroachment into the RPA without the board’s review, including the construction of new homes to be built entirely within an RPA’s boundaries.
“The bottom line is we did very important work. We made very important decisions on very sensitive land and watershed intrusions, and I am as mystified as anybody why there’s now an alternative to the board,” said Klakowicz, a retired park manager for Leesylvania State Park.
All 84 localities in the Chesapeake Bay watershed are required under Virginia’s 1990 Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act to have a board or commission act on exception requests. They can set up an independent citizen board, like the one that used to meet in Prince William County or have the local legislative body or planning commission review requests for exceptions. All five of Northern Virginia’s largest localities – Prince William, Fairfax, Stafford, Arlington and Alexandria – have independent boards.
Unlike Prince William, however, the Chesapeake Bay review boards in Fairfax, Stafford, Arlington and Alexandria meet on a regular basis to act on encroachment cases. Their public hearings include lengthy staff reports, water-quality impact assessments and applicant presentations, all of which are available for public review on each county’s website.
The now-defunct Prince William County Chesapeake Bay Area Review Board has no website. And retrieving any information about past or current cases requires making a Freedom of Information Act request.
Jim Chesley, former chairman of Fairfax County’s Chesapeake Bay board and former seven-term mayor of Clifton, said the requirements for building in the RPA in Fairfax are stringent – and all cases are reviewed by the board no matter their size.
After learning that Prince William County’s Chesapeake Bay Area Review Board has not met since 2012, Chesley was astounded and called it “a failure” by the county government.
“If you’re telling me they haven’t met in 10 years, that’s a failure,” Chesley said. “If they’ve built houses entirely within the RPA and [county staff] allowed it, if that went to the right level, that definitely wouldn't happen in Fairfax County.”
What happened in 2012?
According to Klakowicz and Godrej, the Prince William County Chesapeake Bay Area Review Board met and reviewed all exceptions for years, typically at a rate of between five and 10 per year. The work was very involved, and the board’s members, who were primarily environmental professionals, even accompanied county staff to conduct fieldwork on some cases, Klakowicz said.
But that process came to an abrupt end in 2012 when the county’s former liaison to the board, environmental engineer Patty Dietz, died unexpectedly. Her role was taken over by the county’s current Chief Environmental Engineer Clay Morris, who stepped in to take her place. And when that happened, Klakowicz and Godrej said the board was never asked to meet again.
“They did not reach out to the citizen board for anything. They just sort of went away, and therefore we went away,” Klakowicz said, adding that no explanation was ever given for the board’s quiet and informal dissolution.
While the board is all but defunct, Morris remains its liaison, at least on paper.
Morris confirmed to Prince William Times that the board has not met since 2012. He said the county now approves exceptions to the Chesapeake Bay Act rules “administratively” without the board’s involvement – something he said is legal under state law.
He said it has always been his understanding that the board is an “appeals board.” That is, if the county denies an applicant’s request for an exception, the applicant can then appeal the decision to the board. But in the 10 years he has served as liaison, Morris said no one has appealed a decision, so the board has not been called to meet.
Morris provided Prince William Times with documentation of 64 exceptions for building activity granted by the county within the Chesapeake Bay RPA since 2013, none of which he said required a public hearing or board approval. All 64 exceptions, he said, fell under statutes in state law that permit the county to approve exceptions with no public hearing or vote.
Those exceptions included plans for new driveways, additions to homes and houses on vacant lots on parcels and lots that were created before 1990, when the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act was first implemented in the commonwealth.
Prince William County’s own website states that, “In general, no development, land disturbance or vegetation removal is allowed in an RPA.”
DEQ: ‘No compliance issues’
Whether the approval of those cases violates the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act is not in dispute, according to Morris. He says the way the county now approves exceptions – while far different than surrounding counties – is legal. And the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the state agency that oversees local Chesapeake Bay programs and boards, appears to agree with him.
The agency has twice reviewed Prince William County’s program: once in 2006 and again in 2017. Both times, the DEQ found “no compliance issues” with the county’s Chesapeake Bay review board.
Justin Williams, the DEQ’s director of watersheds and local government assistance programs, said in an email he could not speak to any particular cases approved made by Prince William County officials. But Williams noted there are many allowances for exceptions within the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act where no formal hearing from a board is required.
Patrick Fanning, a staff attorney at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay, said “Localities have some flexibility in determining how they implement their Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act program.” He said the organization does not have “a position on whether there's a single best way for a locality to be implementing it.”
But Fanning said the importance of keeping development from occurring in sensitive areas, adjacent to the bay and its tributaries “cannot be understated.”
“In intensely developing areas, the Bay Preservation Act is even more important with all the land use changes that are going on and the associated additional stormwater and runoff from those development projects,” Fanning said.
Supervisors Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, both told Prince William Times they had heard of the board’s existence, but neither knew the board had gone so long without meeting.
Boddye currently serves on the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Chesapeake Bay & Water Resources Policy Committee. He said if county’s Chesapeake Bay Review Board “needs to be … reconstituted in the community and needs to start doing work again, I definitely would be interested in seeing what we can do.”
Lawson, upon learning the board had not met since 2012, said it was “not a good look for [Prince William County].”
Godrej, who is the co-director of the Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Lab in Manassas, said that when the board stopped meeting in 2012, he had assumed the county had found a legal way to approve exceptions without the board’s input -- something he chalked up to the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act’s “loose” language.
Still, Godrej said the board “served a valuable purpose” for the public in Prince William County.
“The message it sends out is that we are concerned about the environment; we are concerned about the laws. And we are citizens who volunteering their time and effort to deal with that,” Godrej said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
