Some people tend bee hives as a hobby, but the endeavor can also turn a profit, according to the Headwaters Foundation’s Appalachian Beekeeping Collective, which is offering a public seminar on the topic this week.
The collective is a workforce development program that trains new beekeeper-entrepreneurs to maintain honey bee hives for profit. The goal is to create economic opportunities for rural families by helping members learn the art, science and business of earning a sustainable income through beekeeping, according to a news release.
Currently operating in West Virginia, the program is expanding to southwestern Virginia in 2020.
Cindy Bee, a third-generation beekeeper and educator on beekeeping, will share her stories about this program on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas. The event is free and open to the public.
Bee managed apiary studies for the University of Georgia, is past president of the Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association, was Georgia Beekeeper of the Year in 2007, authored “Honey Bee Removal: A Step by Step Guide” and ran a full-time bee removal business for more than 14 years.
For more information about this event, contact the Prince William Regional Beekeepers Association at PWRBeekeepers@gmail.comor visit www.PWRBeekeepers.com.
