Kaiser Permanente will open its new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19.
The 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast and will replace its current facility on Smoketown Road, according to a Kaiser Permanente news release.
Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest nonprofit health system, offers health care insurance to more than 300,000 residents in Northern Virginia. It anticipates it will serve more than 40,000 members at the Caton Hill Medical Center each year. It is a major health-care provider for federal employees and retirees, said Max Mays, a Kaiser Permanente spokesman.
“This new facility highlights our uniquely integrated health system by offering a full range of primary care, advanced specialty care and convenient services under one roof, allowing our members to easily access the care and services they need in one location,” said Ruth Williams-Brinkley, regional president, Kaiser Permanente.
“All of these services are connected through a single electronic medical record. Caton Hill is yet another example of Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to invest in the health of our members across the region and here in Northern Virginia.”
The Caton Hill Medical Center will employ physicians in more than 30 medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, pain management and more.
In addition, the new center will also offer an array of services including 24-hour “Advanced Urgent Care” with clinical observation units, outpatient surgery, infusion, a 24-hour pharmacy, laboratory, and a full range of radiological services, including X-ray, CT, MRI, PET and interventional radiology.
“I am proud our practice is expanding in Prince William County so more patients have convenient access to our award-winning physicians and advanced medical care,” said Dr. Richard McCarthy, executive medical director for Kaiser Permanente. “Our ability to deliver the best quality, service and efficiency of care is why the research shows patients who get their care from Permanente physicians live longer, better lives. Caton Hill is equipped with the most innovative and advanced health care technology, so our physicians have the tools they need to deliver outstanding patient care experiences and outcomes.”
The new Caton Hill Medical Center is located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge.
Caton Hill is one of 35 Kaiser Permanente medical centers in the Washington region and is one of six “next-generation medical centers” opening in the Mid-Atlantic region between 2021 and 2022. One additional new facility is scheduled to open later this year in Springfield.
Kaiser Permanente patients at Caton Hill and other locations can connect with their physicians and care teams through telephone, video appointments and secure email messaging. More than 400 staff and physicians will care for patients at the Caton Hill Medical Center. The facility is expected to have 320,000 visits per year.
The new Caton Hill Medical Center offers patients access to parking in a six-story parking garage with electric car charging stations and reserved parking for expectant mothers. Caton Hill Medical Center is also located near bus routes.
