Cody Dale Davis, of Dumfries, has been found guilty of one count of aggravated malicious wounding stemming from a 2021 attack during which he repeatedly attempted to gouge a woman’s eyes out, leaving her permanently blind.
The jury deliberated for only 10 minutes on Friday, April 7, before returning the guilty verdict, according to a press release issued by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office.
On the morning of February 2, 2021, paramedics and Prince William County police officers responded to a Dumfries residence. Inside, first responders found the female victim in a pool of blood with severe lacerations on her face and eye trauma, the release said.
Also inside the residence were Davis and three minor children, according to the release.
Emergency personnel took the victim to the Fairfax Inova Trauma Center where she immediately underwent surgical procedures to repair facial, nasal and orbital socket fractures. Still, the woman was left permanently blind as a result of the attack, the release said.
At trial, medical experts provided testimony about the severity of the injuries she sustained from Davis’s attack during which he repeatedly clawed and gouged at her eyes, the release said.
The prosecution presented evidence that Davis’s attack was “unprovoked and savage” while the victim was “defenseless and unsuspecting,” the release said.
“The prosecutors in this office work very hard to seek justice for the victims of violent crimes and I am proud of the effort put forth by all in bringing this case to justice,” Ashworth said.
Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dircia D. Schubert and Deputy Chief of Staff Kevin L. Leahy prosecuted the case against Davis, the release said.
Davis is scheduled to return to court to be sentenced on Sept. 21. He faces a maximum term of imprisonment of life in prison and a fine of not more than $100,000, according to the release.
