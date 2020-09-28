Approximately $10,200 was stolen from several local residents over the summer in a telephone scam through which thieves claiming to be with the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office stole money and gift cards, according to court records.
At least one individual called multiple local residents and claimed to represent the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer told residents they must pay “fines” to avoid arrest.
On at least one occasion, the person calling threatened to kill and sexually assault a resident if they did not pay, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
The investigation into the scam is ongoing and there are no suspects in the case, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office representative said Monday.
There are five “active cases” related to the incidents. The office has received no reports of the scam since early August, the sheriff's office representative said.
The sheriff’s office released a statement July 6 warning of the scam.
“If you a receive a call from someone saying they are from the sheriff’s office and you failed to report for jury duty, it is a scam,” a Facebook post said at the time. “The caller will attempt to extort money from you, possibly in the form of gift cards. This is a scam.”
An Aug. 6 search warrant affidavit said one county resident handed over $1,200 to the scammers. “Several other [Fauquier County] citizens reported similar contacts [from the three phone numbers] and surrendered more than $9,000 to the fraud,” the affidavit said.
In July and August, at least three phone numbers were used to impersonate sheriff’s office representatives, according to search warrant affidavits signed July 7, July 9 and Aug. 6 by Fauquier County detectives.
The warrants were filed with the circuit court clerk on Sept. 21.
Residents who received the calls were told they were wanted for failure to appear for jury duty or that they had outstanding arrest warrants and that paying a fine was the only way to avoid going to jail. The victims of the scam sent the money “believing they were sending the money to FCSO,” the affidavits said.
The search warrant affidavits reference two specific cases in which county residents were victims of the scam. In one instance, two residents paid $1,800 each to the scammers in the form of gift cards. In a second instance, a resident paid $1,200 to the callers.
The phone numbers listed in the affidavits as the source of the scam calls all used the 540 area code and the 316 exchange prefix, which is associated with Warrenton.
According to the Aug. 6 affidavit, the numbers were issued by Grasshopper, a service that advertises the sale of “virtual local phone numbers” on its website.
As of Friday, Sept. 25, an automated message said the numbers were no longer in service.
Residents who have received suspicious calls are asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
