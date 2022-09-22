A jury is now deciding the fate of alleged gunman Jordan Anderson, who faces first-degree murder and nearly 50 other charges in the 2019 attempted armed robbery of a Manassas Denny’s restaurant that resulted in the shooting death of DoorDash delivery man Yusuf Ozgur, 56.
Attorneys presented their closing arguments on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after two and a half weeks of testimony before Prince William Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving. Anderson, 25, of Manassas, wore a light-blue, button-down shirt with a silver tie and remained stoic throughout the lawyers’ presentations.
More than 50 observers packed the courtroom gallery as the evidentiary stage of the trial came to a close. Members of Ozgur’s family sat in a row behind prosecutors, as they have every day, and Anderson’s friends and family members sat behind the defense table.
“You are going to determine the facts of the case,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said to the jury as she began her closing argument, noting that the indictments against Anderson had been streamlined to a “more manageable” 49 cases from the initially charged 80 cases.
The facts of the case are relatively simple and uncontested, Ashworth said, explaining that the case was only difficult because of the number of victims and the amount of evidence. “It took a lot of bricks building this case.”
“As the commonwealth’s attorney, I bear the burden of proving each and every one of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt,” Ashworth said before she walked the jury through a synopsis of testimony from nearly 30 witnesses.
Ashworth then presented a roadmap of the charges and explained how the witness testimony, together with the physical evidence, was more than enough to find Anderson guilty of all of the charges.
“It’s all there,” Ashworth said, referring to the recording of Anderson’s admission to police that he shot both Ozgur, the DoorDash delivery man who died as a result of his injuries, and Bradley Sheetz, a Denny’s patron who survived.
The prosecution also presented during the trial a surveillance video from Denny’s security team of the entire incident as well as DNA evidence on both the firearm and two spent casings found at the scene that matched Anderson’s.
Also included in the evidence was the firearm that was used in the shootings and the clothing Anderson wore, which police gathered from the trunk of Anderson’s car.
Ashworth had all the physical evidence in the courtroom -- individually bagged, marked and logged -- sitting on metal cart waiting to be rolled into the jury room to be examined and reviewed.
What the jury must decide now is Anderson’s intent during the crimes and whether the prosecution proved the requisite premeditation element for charges related to the shootings of both Ozgur and Sheetz.
Ashworth argued that premeditation is clear in the case.
“This case is really about corroborating Anderson’s confession,” Ashworth said, reminding the jury that Anderson told police he shot two victims. She noted that “premeditation can happen in a second.”
The surveillance footage shows that 32 seconds into the robbery, Anderson racked his handgun, which caused a bullet to go into the chamber of the gun, ready to be fired, Ashworth said. Anderson then became angrier and angrier that he couldn’t get anyone to open the register or safe and that he didn’t get any money, she said.
“Sure, his adrenaline was pumping,” because the stakes were high, “but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t in control of what he was doing,” Ashworth argued.
“He told the people in Denny’s that he was going to shoot, and he kept that promise,” Ashworth said, referring to the threats several victims testified Anderson made during the robbery.
While he may not have intended to kill anyone when he walked into the Denny’s, Ashworth said, when Anderson racked the gun, pointed the gun and threatened victims that he was going to shoot -- and then aimed the gun at both Ozgur and Sheetz and pulled the trigger twice before fleeing -- premeditation was established “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Defense: Jury has ‘a good reason to doubt premeditation.’
Public Defender Shawn Stout, who is defending Anderson, said the case boiled down to: “Was there a premeditated specific intent to kill Ozgur and Sheetz?”
He argued there wasn’t.
The approximately two-minute-and-30-second robbery happened “lightning fast,” Stout said, noting that witnesses described it as “a blur.”
He also said that the robbery went “horribly wrong” because the plan was for Anderson to get the money and leave Denny’s quickly, but that didn’t happen.
“I’m not saying that Jordan didn’t make threats,” Stout said, telling the jury that any statements Anderson made at the time were only to get witnesses “to comply in order to effectuate the robbery.”
Stout noted that it’s not clear what was said during the incident because there is no audio on the surveillance video and witness recollections differed. He also noted it’s been more than two years since the attempted robbery and fatal shooting, and everything occurred very quickly. “We will never know exactly what was said” at the Denny’s, Stout said.
Evidence of the threats, together with Anderson’s racking of the firearm during the crime, aren’t enough to establish the required specific intent for the charged crimes, Stout argued, telling the jury they had “a good reason to doubt premeditation.”
The two shootings were only seconds apart, Stout said. He also referenced where Ozgur and Sheetz were shot and pointed out that “there were five more bullets” in the gun that went unused.
“I don’t want to minimize the harm caused by these shots,” but these are factors to consider when the jury determines if Anderson’s statements and racking of the firearm are enough to prove premeditation beyond a reasonable doubt, Stout said.
Stout argued that Anderson suffered from a trauma-related mental illness at the time of the shootings, an opinion expressed during the trial by expert witness Lucy Guarnera, Ph.D, a forensic psychologist. Guarnera based her diagnosis on the regular beatings Anderson endured from his father and his exposure to fighting and violence while in school, according to her testimony.
Stout cast doubt on the prosecution’s claims that Anderson did not show remorse for the shootings during his police interrogation, the video of which was shown to the jury in its entirety at trial.
Stout said Anderson’s demeanor showed a “muted emotional response,” which was consistent with his diagnosed trauma disorder.
At trial, Guarnera testified that because of his background, Anderson “panicked” and was “reacting rather than thinking through his actions” during the crimes.
Stout told the jury that while the prosecution objected to Guarnera’s diagnosis and testimony about his impulsivity and heightened response to trauma and stressors, the prosecution “presented no expert to rebut what Dr. Guarnera told you.”
Anderson never planned to kill anyone, Stout argued. “There is a reasonable doubt.”
“We are not asking you to excuse or forgive his crimes,” Stout told the jury. “We are asking you to convict him just for what he did.”
