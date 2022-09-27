A Prince William County jury on Tuesday found Jordan Anderson guilty of second-degree murder -- rather than the charged first-degree murder -- for the 2019 shooting death of DoorDash delivery man Yusuf Ozgur, 56.
The jury also found Anderson guilty of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding as well as more than 40 other charges in connection with the attempted robbery of a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas during the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2019.
After three days of deliberation, the jury announced to Judge Kimberly Irving at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 that it had come to a consensus on some of the indictments.
The jury also revealed it was deadlocked on two of the charges -- the attempted murder charge and associated firearm charge -- for the shooting of Bradley Sheetz, 36, of Manassas, a Denny’s patron who was seriously wounded but survived. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said the prosecution moved to dismiss those two charges.
In addition to convicting Anderson, 25, of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Ozgur, the jury found Anderson also guilty of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding for the shootings of both Ozgur and Sheetz, three robbery and burglary charges, 17 counts of abduction for pecuniary benefit for the confinement of victims inside the restaurant during the incident and 22 felony gun charges for use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The jury found Anderson not guilty of only two charges, both of which related to the robbery of Sheetz’s girlfriend, Leyla Shafag, who said during trial she didn’t get her cell phone back after the robbery.
Prosecutors alleged at the three-week trial that about 22 people were victimized during the attempted robbery of the Denny’s on Christmas night 2019. Prosecutors said that Anderson terrorized Denny’s staff and patrons when he and another alleged assailant, Ryan Walker, 25, of Chantilly, ordered them to lie on the floor at gunpoint and hand over their cell phones and money as Anderson threatened them and demanded that employees open the cash register.
But the cash register was never opened because the restaurant’s manager, Ali Safari, had escaped through a back door and called 911, according to trial testimony.
Many of the victims testified during the trial that they were terrified and scared for their lives during the incident. Anderson admitted during a police interrogation to shooting both Ozgur and Sheetz but said that he hadn’t meant to kill anyone.
During the trial, Anderson’s defense attorneys argued that Anderson did not intend to kill anyone during the robbery and that prosecutors failed to prove the intent element necessary for first-degree murder. The jury apparently agreed, as evidenced by their decision to convict Anderson of the lesser, second-degree murder charge.
'I'm so sorry for your loss'
Emotions ran high as Ozgur’s wife and daughter hugged in the hallway after the trial but declined to comment on the verdict because the second assailant’s case has not yet been brought. Walker is currently awaiting trial, which is set to begin on April 24, 2023.
After the jury was thanked and relieved of their duties, a female juror walking to the courthouse elevators caught sight of Ozgur’s family leaving the court room and broke down in tears. She approached Ozgur’s wife and daughter and said, “I am so sorry for your loss.”
Outside of the courthouse, Ashworth held a press conference after the close of the trial. Asked about the jury’s choice to convict Anderson of second-degree murder rather than the first-degree charge, Ashworth said: “This was a difficult case. The whole crime took a matter of less than two and a half minutes. The defense argument that they didn’t intend to commit murder when they walked into the Denny’s has some validity and believability.”
Ashworth said she was “sure it was difficult for the jury.”
“They deliberated for a long time on what seemed like a really relatively uncontroversial case, but that was the crux of the case,” she said referring to the intent element of the crime, which was disputed by the defense team throughout the case.
Ashworth said she is satisfied with the verdict – 45 felony convictions – because she believes justice was done for the many victims of the crime.
“It’s been our position from day one that each person inside of the Denny’s was the victim of a crime. The jury confirmed that today,” she said.
The sentencing phase of the trial will be next. Ashworth said she intends to seek a sentence of life in prison for Anderson because the state code indicates it is “an appropriate sentence” for the crimes Anderson committed.
Anderson’s public defenders, attorneys Shawn Stout and William Warriner, declined to comment on Tuesday.
Anderson’s next hearing is set for Oct. 7, during which Judge Irving said she would entertain any post-trial motions and also set a sentencing date.
