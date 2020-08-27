When Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steven Walts suspended his Twitter account in May, he made a video in which he said the account did not belong to him personally but rather was an “official account” managed by the school division’s communication office.
“No correspondence conducted through this account was private, and it is subject to the Freedom of Information Act,” Walts added in the video statement, which he posted May 7 to his now-suspended Twitter account.
The fact Walts granted other school division employees access to his Twitter account was at the center of a court hearing Thursday about whether the messages are subject to release under the Freedom of Information Act.
After four hours of witness testimony and discussion, Prince William Circuit Court Judge Kimberly A. Irving said she needs more time to review the 20,268 direct messages Walts exchanged with Twitter users before ruling on whether the messages are exempt from state FOIA law.
Irving said she hoped to separate the messages Walts sent from those sent by members of his staff.
The distinction is necessary, she said, to decide which messages might be protected from public release by an exemption to state FOIA law that shields the working papers or correspondence of the “governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, members of the General Assembly and the mayor or chief executive office of any political subdivision of the commonwealth."
As a school division superintendent, Walts qualifies as a “chief executive officer of a political subdivision of the commonwealth,” and his correspondence, in the way of Twitter direct messages, could be exempt from public disclosure. But correspondence written by someone other than Walts likely won't be, Irving said.
Irving asked Walts’ attorney John Conrad to separate out, to the extent possible, “any of the messages that aren’t from Dr. Walts.”
Conrad said he would hand over the Walts’ direct messages but also acknowledged that some of the messages – he did not say how many -- had been deleted and are “not retrievable.”
Irving said it might take her a few weeks to get through the messages but added: “I guarantee as quickly as I can get out an opinion to you, I will.”
Court hearing follows Walts’ retirement announcement
The hearing came two weeks after Walts’ Aug. 13 announcement that he will retire from his post when his contract expires at the end of this school year and four weeks after the school board heard the results of an outside investigation into allegations Walts' Twitter use violated school division policy.
The school board has so far declined to release the results of that investigation but has made no statements accusing Walts of any wrongdoing.
The hearing was the result of a writ of mandamus lawsuit filed by former school board chairman Ryan Sawyers who submitted a FOIA request to the school division April 23 for all the direct messages Walts exchanged with students via Twitter.
Sawyers, a Democrat, resigned his school board post after unsuccessfully calling for Walts to resign in February 2018. Sawyers has been feuding with Walts since 2017, when Sawyers filed a lawsuit against Walts seeking access to the former school board chairman’s emails. Sawyers lost that writ of mandamus lawsuit in November 2017. Sawyers filed a new defamation of character lawsuit against Walts in July.
The school division denied Sawyers’ FOIA request for Walts' Twitter direct messages in June. Tanisha Holland, who served as the school division’s FOIA officer at the time, said the messages are exempt because they are correspondence of a CEO of a political division of the commonwealth and because most contain either scholastic or personnel information, both of which are also exempt from FOIA.
In his lawsuit, Sawyers called the refusal “an abuse of FOIA.”
“It is difficult to imagine communications to which the public has a greater right of access than private messages sent between students and the superintendent of PWCS on an official Twitter account,” Sawyers’ lawsuit states.
Sawyers attended the court hearing Thursday but declined to comment.
Attorneys argue over exemptions
During the hearing, Conrad and Sawyers’ attorney Evan Mayo sparred on whether the direct messages should be released to Sawyers and whether the school division should pay Sawyers’ legal fees for the lawsuit.
Conrad argued the direct messages are not subject to release because they are protected by the correspondence exemption and because most contain scholastic information about particular students, which is protected from public disclosure by both state and federal law.
Mayo argued that the school division could redact information about particular students and staff members. Mayo also argued that direct messages don’t qualify as correspondence and, even if they did, that Walts gave up his ability to exempt them when he disseminated them to third parties, such as his staff.
“I think [the exemption] was waived because Dr. Walts … gave up the keys to the kingdom,” Mayo said. “People four and five levels below him had access to his password and his messages.”
During the hearing, Diana Gulotta, director of communication services for the school division, was questioned from the witness stand by both attorneys. Gulotta said she often responded to direct messages for Walts, sometimes at Walts’ direction and sometimes on her own.
Gulotta said she and three other school division staff members had access to Walts’ Twitter account and that she would often identify herself when responding, but not all the time.
Gulotta also said Walts reviewed some of her responses, but not all of them. She said she often talked to other school division officials, such as athletic directors or principals, to get information before responding to students' questions via direct messages.
Mayo pointed out that the school division released about 30 messages between Walts and students in March in response to a FOIA request made by Sawyers’ friend and political associate Guy Morgan.
Based on those messages, Morgan filed complaints with the school division alleging that Walts’ Twitter use violated school division policy. Those claims ultimately prompted the school board to conduct the outside investigation.
In response to Mayo’s arguments, Conrad said the messages were not disseminated to third parties and were nonetheless protected by state and federal law even if they had been released to Morgan improperly.
“Any access to any records, including direct messages that pertain to a student, is a violation of state and federal code. That certainly trumps any suggestion that [the school division] waived the exemption,” Conrad said.
Judge Irving agreed with Conrad on that much.
“Just because [the school division] gave [the messages] at one point, doesn’t mean it should be given,” she said, adding later: “I can assure you I will not hand anything over that contains student information.”
