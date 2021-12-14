Judge fines Fauquier Hospital $10,000 a day for refusing COVID-19 patient's request for Ivermectin

Fauquier Hospital was found in contempt of court and fined $10,000 a day Monday for standing in the way of a Culpeper County woman's request to receive Ivermectin, an unapproved treatment for COVID-19, in a last resort effort to save her life.
In response, the hospital has since allowed Ivermectin to be administered to the patient, Kathleen Davies, 63, of Jeffersonton. The hospital also filed a motion asking the court to vacate the contempt order, according to Sarah Cubbage, a Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman.
The actions followed a Dec. 13 ruling by Judge James Fisher that said Fauquier Hospital was “needlessly interposing requirements that stand in the way of [a] patient’s desired physician administering investigational drugs as part of the Health Care Decisions Act and the federal and state Right to Try Acts.”
Kathleen Davies fell ill with COVID-19 in early October and has been on a ventilator in the hospital since Nov. 3, according to her family members.
Through her husband Donald Davies Jr., her health care proxy, Kathleen Davies asked the hospital to administer Ivermectin, a request the hospital initially denied, citing medical, legal and practical concerns.
Ivermectin is a drug used most often for parasitic infections; it has not been approved to treat COVID-19.
In an attempt to force the hospital to honor their request, the family went to court last week and won an injunction from Fisher on Tuesday, Dec. 7, ordering the hospital to allow Davies' family members to administer the drug. An attempt was made to administer Ivermectin that evening, but the family was denied access.
During a Dec. 9 hearing, Fisher considered a motion filed by Fauquier Hospital’s attorneys stating the hospital’s objections. During that hearing, Fisher ordered the hospital to transfer Kathleen Davies' care to her family physician, Dr. Martha Marie Maturi, of Fairfax County.
‘The right to try’
After finding anecdotal and clinical evidence online suggesting Ivermectin’s effectiveness in some COVID-19 cases, Christopher Davies, Kathleen Davies' son, emphasized that he doesn’t know whether Ivermectin will help his mother. But he said he wants the opportunity to try the drug as a “hail Mary” effort to save her.
“It’s a matter of life and death. She’s on her death bed. Any kind of negative repercussions [from Ivermectin] are null and void,” Christopher Davies said, adding that as of Saturday, Dec. 4, his mother’s oxygen saturation levels were in the 70s and she wasn’t doing well.
Christopher Davies said that since the hospital has exhausted every other treatment option, the family should be able to try the unproven drug.
He said that when he, his sister, father and mother were infected with COVID-19 and became ill in October, they all took Ivermectin at their doctor’s suggestion. Because his parents became sick enough to be admitted to the hospital after a week, they were not able to finish the recommended course of the medication, he said.
“I get it. The doctors at the hospital are afraid. This has become politically charged. I’m not trying to go after the hospital. I just want them to use it in hopes that it will help," Christopher Davies said.
“They believe it’s a fight between the rights of the hospital and the rights of citizens. They feel their rights trump her rights,” he said.
Christopher Davies is an X-ray technician for Fauquier Hospital. While he cares for his father during his recovery from COVID, Davies is on family medical leave from the hospital.
“It’s been the hardest thing I’ve had to go through in my life. To be working as a nightshift tech, we are the ones that do the daily ICU X-rays in the morning. I’ve seen firsthand the decline of my mother’s condition," he said.
The legal battle
After the family secured the initial court order Tuesday, Dec. 7, allowing the family to administer Ivermectin to Kathleen Davies, Christopher Davies said he was prevented from entering or administering the drug by a Fauquier Hospital ICU nurse. Davies said he was permitted to see his mother but was asked to leave the Ivermectin in his car.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the hospital’s attorney, Tracie Dorfman of Hancock, Daniel & Johnson, P.C., filed a motion that claimed that the court order was delivered without any input from the hospital.
The motion said the hospital cannot "legally or physically administer" an order from Maturi for several reasons, including that:
- Maturi does not have privileges to practice at Fauquier Hospital and is not board certified in critical care medicine or emergency medicine. Accordingly, she does not have the qualifications to provide care to patients who are inpatients in the ICU setting.
- None of the physicians caring for Kathleen Davies “believe Ivermectin is in Ms. Davies’s best interests and all have refused to prescribe.”
- The nurses working at the hospital “cannot administer medications without an order by a physician with hospital privileges. They cannot administer medications written by outside providers, such as family physicians, etc. that were not ordered by a physician with privileges at the hospital.” If a nurse were to do so, the motion they would be subject to discipline by the Virginia Department of Health.
The hospital also objected to being required to follow Maturi’s prescription and administer Ivermectin without any limitations, qualifications or the ability to modify.
The hospital’s motion asked: “What if Ms. Davis’s condition deteriorates further or she codes, are the providers to continue the Ivermectin? … With the orders as written, Ms. Davies’s trained, qualified and dedicated physicians and nurses will be stripped of their medical judgment and put in a position that may be detrimental to Ms. Davies’s wellbeing.”
On Dec. 9, Fisher ruled that the hospital must transfer care of the patient to the patient’s chosen physician and allow that physician to attend the patient and direct their care.
Fisher's Dec. 9 ruling further said state law does not require a doctor to have hospital privileges and therefore not a prerequisite for prescribing medication.
Fisher also wrote in his decision that although hundreds of pages of legal and medical documents were submitted by both sides to support their arguments, “the court finds it unnecessary to descend into an analysis of the merits of Ivermectin as a treatment protocol.”
“The specific provisions of the Health Care Decisions Act of Virginia control the rights of the parties and sets out a statutorily specific authority of the court to rule. ... An agent operating under an Advance Medical Directive, as is the case here, is authorized with ‘full power to make health care decisions for [the patient]. The agent may consent to … medication, and may 'hire and fire' [the patient’s] health care providers… That is what happened here," he wrote.
Reaction to the ruling
Christopher Davies said he and his family were pleased with the judge’s decision last week.
“After I read it, I understood that he is giving her emergency privileges so we can try it,” he said.
At the same time, Davies said, “He is steering clear of practicing medicine from the bench.”
In a statement issued Tuesday, Dec. 14, Fauquier Hospital said it had permitted Maturi into the hospital to order and administer Ivermectin.
"Our team has worked around the clock to cooperate with the court throughout this matter, including the court’s order to make a reasonable attempt to transfer the patient’s care to their preferred physician,” the statement said. “Like all other hospitals, we are bound by rules and regulations that govern how we operate to ensure that we administer care safely to our patients. From a legal and regulatory standpoint, we must always follow the appropriate steps to credential and privilege physicians to practice medicine at our facilities – this is to protect patients and ensure the consistent delivery of quality care. In addition, we cannot compel physicians to administer treatment that is against their clinical judgment and is not within the accepted medical standards of care.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(1) comment
The hospital's lawyer attempt to stop the patient from selecting a physician was a lie. The hospitals have become a quasi-jail. Once you're admitted to the hospital, you better have a fierce & knowledgeable advocate. Otherwise, it's the gamble of your life. Hopefully, the patient noted in the article has a full recovery. God's speed to her.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.