The deadline to register to vote in Virginia has been extended until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 15, a judge ruled Wednesday morning.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring asked the courts to extend the voter registration deadline, originally set for 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, after the state’s main internet cable was inadvertently cut during a construction project, causing the Virginia Department of Elections’ website to go down Tuesday.
Many Virginians register to vote online, an option that was not available for several hours on Tuesday, which had been the final day to register for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Judge John A. Gibney, Jr., of the Eastern District of Virginia, approved Herring’s agreement Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Herring’s office.
Under the terms of the consent decree, Herring has said the commonwealth will “take all action necessary” to extend the registration deadline until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, and to publicize the extension.
The agreement also calls on Herring to provide the public with other options of registering to vote, such as via mailed applications or by registering in person at local offices of elections.
“Today’s agreement to extend the voter registration deadline is a big win for democracy. Any eligible Virginian who was not able to register to vote yesterday can now do so,” Herring said in a statement.
“I have made it a top priority over the last several months to protect Virginians’ right to vote by making it as easy, safe and secure as possible, and this agreement is no different. I will continue to fight to make sure that every eligible Virginian can vote in this crucial election and that their vote will count.”
Virginians who meet the eligibility requirements to register to vote can do so here: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/
