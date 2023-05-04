Prince William Digital Gateway opponents were dealt a blow Thursday when a judge dismissed one of two lawsuits filed last fall in an effort to stop the 2,139-acre data center corridor proposed near the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Kimberly A. Irving dismissed the lawsuit after hearing arguments from the parties during an hour-long hearing Thursday, May 3, holding that, as of now, no property rights have been affected by the “comprehensive plan amendment” which paves the way for the massive new data center development approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors last fall.
The lawsuit, filed by “Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth,” named as defendants the entire board of supervisors and specifically, Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and former supervisor Pete Candland, a Republican who represented the Gainesville District until he resigned last December.
The lawsuit sought to set aside the CPA for the PW Digital Gateway, which the supervisors approved Nov. 2, 2022, after an all-night meeting and public hearing. The CPA changed the county’s long-term plan to allow for up to 27 million square feet of data centers to be built on about 1,600 acres of once-protected agricultural land near the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Irving said that after reviewing the extensive pleadings and listening to oral argument on the matter she concluded that the CPA is only “advisory in nature” and has not, at this point, “affected land rights.” Irving dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety.
Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth is a nonprofit mostly comprised of residents of the Heritage Hunt, an over-55 retirement community that abuts the PW Digital Gateway corridor, and two individual plaintiffs, Roger Miller and Roger Yackel, both of whom live less than a mile from the proposed data center sites, according to court documents.
The plaintiffs’ complaint asserted that as a result of the adoption of the CPA, Miller and Yackel “are negatively impacted by the impending degradation of regional water supplies, traffic and congestion” associated with the plan to widen Pageland Lane, which they contend will lead to additional truck traffic and commercial development. The lawsuit also argued the PW Digital Gateway will result in “industrial blight next to a national park and state forest, noise pollution and health detriments occasioned by the data center project.”
Irving disagreed, stating that the plaintiffs had not shown that any damages had occurred.
“The way this is written, you don’t have land rights affected now,” Irving said. “We don’t know what harm could come. The CPA is merely a guide.”
But Irving left the door open to possible future claims by the plaintiffs in two ways. She said the plaintiffs could refile all of the claims in their complaint with more specific facts within 21 days, except for the claims alleging that Wheeler and Candland had a conflict of interest with regard to the CPA. That type of claim would be the purview of Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, Irving said.
Irving also said that the adoption of the CPA may have “made an easier path” to some sort of future lawsuit that “clearly identifies a harm.”
“In this case, because we don’t have a zoning action, we don’t -- right now -- have a decision that affects land,” Irving said.
The PW Digital Gateway planning area encompasses several homes and neighborhoods north and west of the Manassas National Battlefield Park, but not all of them. More than 100 property owners – including all in the subdivisions of Trappers Ridge, Dominique Estates and Catharpin Farm Estates – are under contract to sell their homes and land for between $350,000 to $950,000 an acre to data center developers QTS and Compass if the county supervisors approve three rezoning applications filed in connection with the PW Digital Gateway CPA.
The rezonings seek to develop about 1,600 of the PW Digital Gateway’s 2,139 acres into new data centers.
Attorney Marc Miller argued the case for the plaintiffs and said he was disappointed in the court’s ruling and will “talk to his clients about whether there’s a viable way to refile.”
Chief Deputy County Attorney Alan F. Smith represented the board of supervisors. He said he will be back in court on May 25 arguing against a separate lawsuit challenging the PW Digital Gateway CPA filed by the Oak Valley Homeowners’ Association.
At the close of the hearing, Mark Looney, an attorney for Compass data centers, patted Smith, the county attorney, on the back and congratulated him on winning the motion. Other than noting that he “just came to watch the hearing,” Looney declined to further comment.
“We expect the result (of the hearing) is consistent with the interest of their client,” Smith said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
