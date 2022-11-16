A federal judge has granted Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by a constituent who alleged Candland violated his rights to free speech by temporarily hiding a comment he left on Candland’s official Facebook page.
However, the judge also left the door open for plaintiff Patrick Harders, of Gainesville, to refile his lawsuit by Nov. 25.
Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, ordered on Nov. 10 that the lawsuit would be dismissed in its entirety unless Harders filed an amended complaint within 15 days.
Harders initially filed the federal lawsuit in July, alleging Candland, R-Gainesville, deleted or hid comments Harders made in response to a post Candland made about his Patriots Day celebration at Catharpin Park. Because Candland is an elected official, and the page is used for “back and forth communications” with the public, the lawsuit argued that removing the comments violated Harders’ federal and state rights to free speech.
Candland’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit argued that Harders’ complaint failed because it did not allege that Candland personally hid the two comments or that Candland had “supervisory liability for a government employee who did.”
In an interview with the Prince William Times, on Tuesday Nov. 15, Harders said his attorney is already working on the amended complaint and that it will be expanded “to really list out everything that happened.”
Harders also said it will be filed on time and that he expects to be back in federal court for another hearing on the matter in the coming weeks.
Candland did not respond to a recent request for comment but said in a July email, that: “To the best of my knowledge, no comment has ever been deleted from the Supervisor Pete Candland Facebook page, and no person has ever been banned from accessing the page.”
Candland also said at the time that his staff manages his official Facebook page, and he was “working with them to try and gather more information.”
Harders’ first lawsuit did not list a specific dollar amount for damages requested but sought “nominal” compensatory damages and costs as well as punitive damages alleging that Candland’s conduct was either intentional or reckless.
With regard to his amended lawsuit, Harders said: “There's really nothing we’re seeking out of it besides … if nobody’s investigating our politicians and nobody’s calling them out, then they just get away with it.”
Harders is among the Gainesville residents leading the effort to collect signatures on a petition to recall Candland from office over his stake in the Prince William Digital Gateway, a controversial plan to open the county’s protected rural crescent to a new data center corridor along Pageland Lane.
The recall petition charges that Candland is neglecting his duty and misusing his office as a result of his personal financial interest in the Prince William Digital Gateway plan. Candland and his wife Robyn own a home and 5.7 acres that are under contract to sell to Compass data centers for an estimated $900,000 to $1 million an acre if the company’s rezoning application is approved.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Always the coward. Pete just can’t take responsibility for anything.
