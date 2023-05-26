Opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway were dealt another blow Thursday when a judge dismissed a second lawsuit challenging the data center development.
Both lawsuits were filed by residents late last year in an effort to stop the 2,139-acre data center corridor proposed just north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park from moving forward. Both suffered the same fate: dismissals from two different judges in separate hearings held just a few weeks apart.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge James A. Willett summarily dismissed on Thursday, May 25, a lawsuit filed by the Oak Valley Homeowners’ Association and 10 individual community residents when he ruled from the bench that the “plaintiffs have acted prematurely” in bringing their lawsuit.
Similar to the lawsuit filed by Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth, which was dismissed May 3, the Oak Valley lawsuit sought to set aside the “comprehensive plan amendment” the Prince William Board of Supervisors approved Nov. 2, 2022, that paved the way for the new development. The CPA changed the county’s long-term land-use plan to allow for up to 27.6 million square feet of data centers to be built on about 1,600 acres of once-protected agricultural land near the Manassas battlefield.
After more than an hour of argument from the parties on Thursday, May 25, Willett said he recognized there is “a lot of concern” in the community about the CPA but said the CPA does not entitle a land for certain uses like a rezoning would.
“A CPA, in contrast to a zoning ordinance, does not have the effect of law and does not determine land use,” Willett said, adding that the “CPA is an advisory document, and for that reason the (defendant’s) demurrer must be sustained.” Willett dismissed the plaintiffs’ case against the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in its entirety.
The PW Digital Gateway planning area encompasses several homes and neighborhoods north and west of the Manassas National Battlefield Park, but not all of them. More than 100 property owners – including all in the subdivisions of Trappers Ridge, Dominique Estates and Catharpin Farm Estates – are under contract to sell their homes and land for between $350,000 to $950,000 an acre to data center developers QTS and Compass.
The project is now in the rezoning phase. It's not clear when the board of supervisors or the planning commission will hear the three rezonings filed in connection with the project. Public hearings for the rezonings have not yet been scheduled.
The rezonings seek to develop about 1,600 of the PW Digital Gateway’s 2,139 acres into new data centers.
All hope is not lost for the PW Digital Gateway opponents because although Willett dismissed the Oak Valley plaintiffs’ case, he said they could refile their case within 21 days with more specific facts alleged.
“We knew it was going to be an uphill fight,” Craig Blakeley, the attorney of the Oak Valley residents, told the Prince William Times in an interview outside the courtroom.
“I’m going to recommend (to the plaintiffs) that we refile, because I have some observations about how we can improve things and how we can make the complaint sharper,” he said.
Willett thanked both Blakeley and Chief Deputy County Attorney Alan F. Smith, who represented the board of supervisors, for their “cogent arguments and briefing” in the case.
“We appreciate the court’s time and consideration,” Smith said after the hearing.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
