Photo_News_digital gateway rezoning sign 3.jpg

Signs promoting the “PW Digital Gateway” dot Pageland Lane in western Prince William County, where a group of about 100 landowners are seeking the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ permission to rezone their collective 1,600 acres for data centers. 

 Photo by Peter Cary
Photo_News_PWGatewayFairfaxConcerns_aerial.JPG

The “Prince William Digital Gateway,” a proposed data center corridor that could encompass 2,139 acres of mostly rural land in northwestern Prince William County, is close the Oak Valley neighborhood, where residents filed a lawsuit dismissed by a judge Thursday, May 25. The suit was an effort to try to stop the development.
