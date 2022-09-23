The trial of a former Prince William County elections chief who has been indicted on charges of corruption, lying and neglect of duty in connection with her actions in 2020 will be delayed until at least late October as a result of a judge’s decision Friday to extend the case.
But the short hearing, held in a Prince William County courtroom Friday, Sept. 23 before Judge Carroll Weimer Jr., revealed no additional details about what former county registrar Michele White is accused of nor why she was indicted by a Prince William County grand jury earlier this month on two felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with her official duties as the head of the county’s department of elections.
Both White, 51, of Occoquan, and Virginia Assistant Attorney General Josh Lief, who is prosecuting the case for the commonwealth, declined to comment after the hearing.
Upon leaving the courtroom, White said she was “not yet prepared to comment.”
Lief told reporters: “The indictment speaks for itself.” He added that the details of the accusations would come out in the trial.
White served as Prince William County’s general registrar from 2015 to April 2021. She is facing felony charges of corrupt conduct as an officer of an election and making a false statement on a state required form or report. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of "willfully neglecting her duty" as an officer of an election, according to an indictment filed in Prince William County Circuit Court.
During the Sept. 23 hearing, White told Weimer she has selected an attorney “but need[s] more time to hire her.” White then requested an extension until December or January, but Weimer declined that request, saying the case needs to go to trial sooner than that.
Weimer instead set White's next court date for Friday, Oct. 21.
“We’re going to set this case for trial and we’re going to set it soon,” Weimer told White during the hearing, adding that the case could wait “another couple of weeks, maybe, but I’m not going months before this case is set.”
When Weimer asked Lief for his input, Lief said: “I agree with the court that this case needs to be set.”
Weimer then told White she had a right to an attorney and that the court would provide one if she could not afford one and if it were determined that she qualifies for a public defender. If she does not qualify, he said she might have to appear without counsel.
“Maybe you need to waive your right to counsel,” Weimer said, noting that he would not recommend that. “We’ll work with you a little bit, but this case needs to get on the docket, and our docket is full. But we’ll work it in.”
White resigned from her post as the head of the county’s office of elections after an emergency meeting of the Prince William County Electoral Board on Monday, March 29, 2021. The meeting was called only to discuss White’s tenure at the office of elections, then Electoral Board Secretary Keith Scarborough said at the time. White’s last day of duty was April 9, 2021.
Back in March 2021, Scarborough declined to comment about the reasons for White’s resignation but said the decision had nothing to do with the handling of recent elections nor the processing of ballots or votes. Since White was arrested, Scarborough has declined to answer requests for comment.
In March 2021, a former Prince William County Office of Elections staff member who asked not to be identified said the office had a higher than usual amount of staff turnover, losing three of its 15 employees through firings or resignations since the beginning of that year.
The Sept. 23 hearing took place on the first day of early voting in the Nov. 8 general election, when Virginia voters began casting their ballots for congressional contests as well as several local races.
The election processes across the country have come under intense scrutiny in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false statements about the 2020 election, including his numerous accusations that the outcome of the presidential race was fraudulent. Trump’s claims have since been disproved by court cases as well as election audits in several states.
Investigation followed ‘anomalies’ discovered by current registrar
Current Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen did not attend the hearing Friday and has offered only limited information about the case except to say that it originated in some “anomalies” he found in paperwork from 2020 and that the issues would not have impacted the outcome of any of the races on the ballot in November 2020.
In an interview after the Sept. 23 hearing, Olsen offered a few more details about the investigation, including that he discovered the issues while he was “reviewing documents and records” in the Office of Elections earlier this spring and then reported them to the Virginia State Board of Elections.
The state board “quickly got it on their agenda and took action,” Olsen said.
The state board “voted to have the matter investigated,” Olsen said, and the discrepancies were reported to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R).
Shortly thereafter, Olsen said, an investigator from Miyares’ office interviewed current and former staff members as well as members of the local electoral board.
“The AG’s office did interviews with staff over the course of several months,” Olsen said.
Olsen said that no other election’s office employees were fired or left as a result of the investigation.
When asked if he was worried that the investigation would cause voters to be concerned about election processes in the current election cycle, he said, “yes,” but noted that voters should feel confident knowing that as soon as the anomalies were found they were reported.
Olsen also said that the investigation has been “difficult” for staff “through no fault of their own.”
“The leadership here is very different now,” he said, adding that he and his staff are “dedicated to following the Virginia code.”
He also noted that some “post-election procedures” have been “modified” to make them more transparent.
Olsen commented that his office has received many FOIA requests over the last few months.
“The requests are more than usual. It is happening all over the state,” he said, adding that responding to the requests “certainly takes a substantial amount of time and can impede our progress.”
“Obviously, in general, confidence in the system is something we are concerned about,” he said.
Asked if he was concerned the investigation into White’s actions might have political overtones, Olsen said he did not know enough about the investigation by the attorney general's office to comment.
“I just don’t really know because I don’t know what the charges are [about],” Olsen said. “I honestly have no idea. I have no comment on it, so I just don’t know.”
