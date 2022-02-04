Judge blocks Youngkin’s mask-optional order, rules in favor of school boards

An Arlington judge handed seven Virginia school boards a win on Friday in their legal challenge to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which sought to give parents the choice of sending their children to school without masks.
Judge Louise DiMatteo issued a temporary restraining order effective immediately allowing those seven school boards -- Prince William County, Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City and Hampton City – to keep their universal mask mandates in place.
The school boards’ lawsuit seeks to settle whether the governor can reverse – without action by state lawmakers – an existing state law, known as Senate Bill 1303, that states that schools must offer in-person instruction to all students five days a week while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
“The single issue before the Court is whether the Governor, via his emergency powers, can override the decision of local school boards delegated to them under SB 1303. On this pivotal point, the Court concludes that the Governor cannot,” DiMatteo wrote. “... The Court concludes that the School Boards will likely succeed on the merits of their claim that EO2 is contrary to the clear language of SB 1303.”
The seven school boards issued a joint statement following DiMatteo’s ruling, saying they “are pleased with the temporary injunction granted today by the Arlington Circuit Court.”
“The order allows schools to continue to protect the health and well-being of all students and staff. While the legal process on this matter continues, today’s ruling preserves the existing policies and practices in Virginia school divisions, which includes masking requirements,” the statement said.
“Prior to today’s decision, Virginia school boards were placed in a legally untenable position -- faced with an executive order in conflict with the state constitution and state law. That conflict has also put the health and safety of our students and staff at risk, as the Omicron variant continues to affect Virginia localities,” the statement said.
“We are confident that the court will soon come to the right decision to resolve this pressing matter. We look forward to a day in the not-too-distant future when universal mask-wearing is no longer needed as part of our layered health mitigation strategies in order to keep our schools open for in-person learning, but that day is not yet here,” the statement concludes.
Attorneys representing the Youngkin administration argued in court that his executive order on masks takes precedent over SB 1303 given the “vast” and “exceptionally broad” authority provided to the governor during a state of emergency.
Former governor Ralph Northam declared a 30-day state of emergency on Jan. 10 following a surge of COVID-19 cases. The state of emergency mostly dealt with loosening restrictions on hospitals and healthcare workers amid a surge of new cases driven by the omicron variant.
During an Arlington Circuit Court hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Virginia Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps argued that allowing school mask mandates to continue would cause “irreparable harm” to parents and students, citing situations in which mask-less students are separated from masked students in school and students being suspended from school for not wearing masks.
The Youngkin administration is expected to appeal the judge’s ruling to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Jill Guercio, a Bristow mom who founded the Facebook group, “PWC for Mask Choice,” said Friday she would be disappointed if the judge rules against the governor’s executive order but also hopes the ruling will be appealed.
Guercio further said she will continue to send her two sons to Chris Yung Elementary School without masks, despite the ruling, because they have been approved for religious exemptions from having to wear masks.
But she said attending school mask-less has been difficult for her sons, who are in third and fifth grade, because they feel singled out. Initially, the school kept them from attending school without masks and then separated their desks from other students, actions she said have made her sons feel “singled out” for choosing to not wear masks.
“The damage has been done. They’ve been emotionally and mentally picked on by the other kids already,” Guercio said, noting that her sons are the only students she knows of who are not wearing masks at school.
Guercio said her family will continue to fight for their “right” to send their kids to school without masks.
“My children will never wear masks in that school again,” she said.
Youngkin’s mask-optional order is facing two additional lawsuits.
A group of Chesapeake Public Schools parents filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Virginia arguing that the order violates state law.
A Manassas mom, Tasha Nelson, and 11 other Virginia families with children with medical conditions that make them susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19 filed a lawsuit in federal court this week challenging Youngkin’s executive order on the grounds that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Wednesday, Feb. 2: Arlington judge says she won’t 'take very long' to rule on Youngkin’s mask-optional order
Following two hours of testimony Wednesday, an Arlington Circuit Court judge said she will soon decide whether or not to halt Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which gives parents the choice of sending their children to school without masks.
“I don’t intend to take very long to decide this,” Judge Louise DiMatteo said Wednesday, Feb. 2, in front of a packed Arlington County courtroom.
Youngkin’s executive order allows parents to “opt out” of mask mandates at public and private schools in the commonwealth.
Seven Virginia school boards – Prince William County, Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City and Hampton City – filed a lawsuit asking the court to immediately block Youngkin’s order, arguing it violates state law. The school boards that filed the lawsuit represent more than 350,000 students.
In a joint statement last week, the seven school divisions said they are taking legal action to “defend the right of local school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and wellbeing of all students and staff.”
The lawsuit seeks to settle whether the governor can reverse – without action by state lawmakers – an existing state law that states that schools must offer in-person instruction to all students five days a week while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
John Cafferky, an attorney representing the school boards, argued that the court should stop the executive order immediately because requiring masks is “up to each individual school board to make,” and not a decision that can be made “unilaterally” by the governor. Cafferky went on to say that Youngkin’s mask-optional order has “caused chaos” for parents, students and school administrators, and had undone “individual decisions made by school boards at the expense of school safety.”
“There are many students and staff who have serious medical conditions ... that make them particularly vulnerable [to COVID-19],” Cafferky said.
Virginia Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps, who represented the Youngkin administration, responded that Youngkin’s order takes precedent over Senate Bill 1303 given the “vast” and “exceptionally broad” authority provided to the governor during a state of emergency. Popps cited what he said were the “draconian” executive orders enacted by former governor Ralph Northam (D) in response to the pandemic, many of which later upheld in court.
“This case is no different than cases upholding those orders,” Popps said.
Popps asked the court to act quickly to deny the school boards’ request for an emergency injunction blocking the order. Popps said that by allowing the mask mandates to continue, the courts would risk causing “irreparable harm” to parents and students. Popps said situations in which irreparable harm could be caused included situations in which mask-less students are separated from masked students in school or a student is suspended from school for not wearing a mask.
DiMatteo questioned both attorneys during the hearing. She concluded the hearing by saying that the lawsuit was “really a question... of the hierarchy of authority” between the Virginia General Assembly and the governor.
“This isn’t about whose right or wrong on masking,” DiMatteo said. “... This is a question of authority. And if it’s wrong, then that’s a separate matter for the court to decide.”
The school boards’ lawsuit is one of three challenging Youngkin’s mask-optional order.
A group of Chesapeake Public Schools parents filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Virginia arguing that the order violates state law.
Manassas resident Tasha Nelson and 11 other Virginia families with children with medical conditions that make them susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19 filed a lawsuit in federal court this week challenging Youngkin’s executive order on the grounds that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. The American Civil Liberties Union is one of several groups representing the parents.
