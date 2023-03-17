Though her jury trial was scheduled to begin next month, former Prince William County general registrar Michele White won’t be tried until January 2024, a judge decided Friday morning during a hearing in Prince William Circuit Court.
A grand jury indicted White, 51, of Occoquan, last September on charges of corruption, lying on a state form and neglect of duty. The matter was set for a four-day jury trial beginning on April 3. But now the trial will take place over two weeks beginning on Jan. 16, 2024.
Though details about the allegations behind the charges have been scarce, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office alleged during a Friday, March 10 hearing that White altered the county’s 2020 election results within the state’s election reporting system known as VERIS. Those changes resulted in the inaccurate reporting of votes in Prince William County, state prosecutors allege.
The charges were handed down by a grand jury after an investigation by Miyares (R). The investigation stemmed from discrepancies the county’s current registrar, Eric Olsen, said he found in the county’s 2020 election records, which he reported to the Virginia Department of Elections. When White was indicted in September 2022, Olsen said the discrepancies were not large enough to affect the overall results of any race on the ballot in November 2020.
During the March 10 hearing, White’s defense attorney, Zachary Stafford, asked Judge Carroll Weimer, Jr. for a continuance of at least six months to prepare her defense.Stafford also requested that the jury trial be extended from four days to 10 days.
At the time, Weimer was hesitant to push White’s trial date out so far. Weimer told the parties to return in a week and be prepared to report back about witness availability and to set a new trial date.
“This is not likely to go six months, it seems ridiculous.” Weimer said during the March 10 hearing, adding: “I am not going to put this in the middle of elections to have this thing tried in the press.”
Back in court a week later, Stafford renewed his request for a six-month continuance and suggested a few dates in December for trial. Weimer, who has been assigned to the case, said he had a conflict on one of the December dates.
State prosecutor James Herring said Miyares’ office could be ready for trial in August. He also said Olsen, who is listed as a witness in the case, said he and his office will be busy preparing for the November elections between September and November and would be unavailable to participate in the trial.
After the back and forth, Weimer said, “Well, April works for me, but I’m continuing it for you all.” Then he settled on the January 2024 dates.
Weimer asked White if she had talked to her attorney about her federal and state rights to a speedy trial and understood that she was waiving that right by requesting the continuance. “Yes, your honor,” White replied.
Neither the lawyers nor White would comment on the case. But Stafford said he anticipates filing additional motions in the coming months which may give more insight into the specific actions White is alleged to have committed in connection with the charges.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
