President Joseph R. Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States just before noon Wednesday, delivering an inaugural address that stressed unity and called on Americans to overcome deep and bitter political divisions to address the challenges of our time.
Moments before Biden, 78, took his oath of office, former senator Kamala D. Harris, 56, was sworn in, becoming the country’s first female vice president as well as the first Black American and first with Indian heritage to hold the country's second-highest office.
The U.S., Biden said, finds itself is in the midst of a “winter of peril,” fighting a novel coronavirus that “silently stalks the country, taking more Americans in one year” than had been lost in World War II.
Biden also spoke of other challenges: fixing the ailing economy, returning children safely to schools, combatting climate change, addressing racial injustice and restoring the nation’s role and reputation on the world stage.
“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward,” Biden said.
Biden encouraged Americans to overcome their political differences by “open[ing] our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”
“Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for war,” Biden said. “…We have to reject the culture where facts are manipulated, even manufactured.”
Biden spoke of the symbolism of the Capitol building where the ceremony took place. He noted the building was still under construction during the Civil War and was threatened just last week by a “riotous mob” that sought “to overthrow the will the of the people.”
“It didn’t happen, it will never happen,” Biden said. “Not today, not ever. Not ever.”
“The battle is perennial and victory is never assured. Through civil war, the Great Depression, world war, 9/11. Through struggle, sacrifice and setbacks, our better angels have always prevailed,” the new president said.
Together, Biden said, Americans will get through these trying times. He paused his speech for a moment of prayer to remember the 400,000 Americans lost to the pandemic.
Biden ended his speech by quoting the “American Anthem.” He exhorted all Americans to “add their own work and prayers to the unfolding story of our great nation.”
“If we do this, then when our days are through, our children and our children’s children will say of us: ‘They gave their best; they did their duty; they healed a broken land,’” he said.
Biden promised to devote “his whole soul” to the work of the country and ended with a series of promises and a vision for his presidency:
“My fellow Americans, I close today where I began, with the sacred oath before God and all of you: I give you my word. I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I’ll defend our democracy. I’ll defend America,” he said.
“Together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity. Love and healing. Greatness and goodness. May this be the story that guides us.
“We met the moment. Democracy and hope, truth and justice did not die in our watch, but thrive. That America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world. That is what we owe our forebearers, one another and generations to follow.
“So, with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction and devoted to one another and the country we love with all our hearts,” Biden said.
“May God bless America and may God protect our troops. Thank you, America."
The presidential oath was administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Biden was sworn in using a Bible that has been in his family since 1893 and was used during his swearing-in as vice president in 2009 and 2013. Biden’s late son, Beau, also used the Bible for his own swearing-in ceremony as attorney general of Delaware and helped carry the Bible to his father’s 2013 swearing-in ceremony, the Associated Press reported.
Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the start of the ceremony and Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace” after Biden’s speech.
The ceremony took place before a National Mall largely devoid of spectators, both because of the pandemic as well as ongoing security concerns in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capital.
Roads, bridges and Metro stations were closed for the day and an estimated 25,000 members of the National Guard were positioned around the capital city to protect the day's events.
"For without unity, there is no peace – only bitterness and fury," Biden said. "No nation – only a state of chaos."
