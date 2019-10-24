D.J. Jordan, one of only two African-American candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates running as a Republican this year, is backing a slate of criminal justice reforms long opposed by GOP delegates, including decriminalizing marijuana, restoring rights to felons and doubling the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000.
Jordan is vying to unseat Del. Elizabeth Guzman, a Democrat who defeated eight-term Republican incumbent Scott Lingamfelter in 2017. The once-reliably red 31st District includes 47,000 voters in Prince William County and 13,000 in Fauquier County.
Jordan and Garrison Coward, who is challenging Del. Dawn Adams, D-68th, in Chesterfield, are the only two black candidates backed by the GOP in this year’s state races. Since Reconstruction, only two African American Republicans have served in the Virginia General Assembly.
While GOP support for changing such criminal justice policies has been meager, Jordan says if elected, he hopes to bring both sides together “around common-sense reforms that maintain public safety but provide opportunity for fairness and opportunity for redemption.”
“I believe there's opportunity for bipartisan action,” Jordan said. “I can't say that I know exactly what will get each individual to move with me on this issue, but what I do know is, it helps to have all perspectives in the room when decisions on how to move will be made.”
Guzman was less optimistic about Jordan’s ability to persuade members of his own party to back such reforms.
"While my opponent is running on criminal justice reform, his campaign is being bankrolled by Republicans who have blocked any type of reform in Richmond,” Guzman said in an email.
The majority of Jordan’s campaign cash – more than $200,000, according to Virginia Public Access Project – has come from Republican candidates and committees, including from members who have voted down the same reforms he supports.
Restoring felons’ rights
Jordan said he supports the “automatic” restoration of rights for those leaving prison, provided they complete the terms of their sentences. Virginia is one of 11 states that bar ex-offenders from voting unless they receive individual exemptions.
“Once a Virginian has paid their debt to society and served their time, I think we should have an automatic process of their rights being restored as long as they complete the terms of their sentences, including parole or probation,” Jordan said in an email.
Jordan added that many other states, such as Georgia, Florida and Louisiana, already have an automatic process. All three states have Republican-controlled state legislatures, and only Louisiana has a Democratic governor.
In Virginia, only the governor has the power to restore voting and some civil rights to convicted felons, and efforts to change that by former governor Terry McAuliffe (D), and more recently by members of the state legislature, have all been shot down by members of the GOP.
The Virginia Constitution states: “No person who has been convicted of a felony shall be qualified to vote unless his civil rights have been restored by the governor or other appropriate authority.” An amendment to remove that passage, introduced by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-2nd, of Hampton, was killed in a Senate committee in January along party lines with all eight Republicans voting against it.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-24th, of Augusta County, introduced a similar amendment earlier this year to automatically restore voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences and made restitution. The amendment was approved by the state Senate in January and sent to the House where it was killed along party lines in a majority Republican subcommittee.
Before that, McAuliffe signed an executive order in 2016 to restore voting rights to 206,000 former felons. The state GOP sued to overturn the order, sending the case to the state Supreme Court which, in a 4-3 decision, ruled the governor can only restore voting rights on a case-by-case basis.
McAuliffe individually restored rights to more than 150,000 Virginians previously convicted of a felony during his term. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced earlier this month he had restored rights to 22,205 former felons since taking office in January 2018.
Raising the felony larceny threshold
Jordan also said he supports increasing the felony larceny threshold in Virginia from $500 to $1,000, a Democratic priority that has also received little support from House Republicans.
The larceny threshold determines the value of stolen money or goods above which prosecutors can charge theft offenses as felonies. The state legislature raised the threshold from $200 to $500 in 2018 as part of a bipartisan compromise that led to the passage of Republican-sponsored victim restitution legislation to keep criminal defendants on probation until they’ve paid back their victims.
House Republicans had blocked previous attempts to pass legislation raising the felony threshold.
“Virginia's threshold has not risen with inflation, so I think we should raise the threshold to $1,000, while ensuring that those who commit crime make full restitution to their victims as part of their rehabilitation,” Jordan said.
Even at $500, Virginia has one of the lowest thresholds in the United States. By comparison, North Carolina’s felony threshold is $1,000. Maryland’s felony threshold is $1,500.
Guzman was a co-sponsor of the bill to raise the felony threshold from $200 to $500 in 2018 and co-sponsored a bill to raise the threshold from $500 to $750 in 2019. That bill was killed by a majority-Republican House committee in February.
Decriminalizing marijuana
Jordan also said he supports decriminalizing marijuana in Virginia but not legalizing it for recreational use. Republicans killed three decriminalization bills in a House subcommittee in 2019 that would have made marijuana possession punishable with civil fines rather than criminal charges.
“I have said publicly that I support medicinal use of marijuana. I also support the decriminalization of marijuana, but I do not support the legalization of recreational use of marijuana for adults,” Jordan said.
Arrests for marijuana possession have spiked in recent years. In 2018, Virginia State Police reported about 29,000 such arrests, a 20-year high. A first-time conviction for possessing marijuana can carry a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail under current Virginia law.
Democrats have introduced bills to both legalize and decriminalize marijuana in recent years. Northam and state Attorney General Mark Herring (D) have called for the decriminalization of “simple possession” of marijuana.
Northam said in his January “State of the Commonwealth” address that, “making simple possession a civil penalty will ease overcrowding in our jails and prisons, and free up our law enforcement and court resources for offenses that are a true threat to public safety.”
A recent University of Mary Washington poll found that an increasing number of Virginians are in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use: 61% of more than 1,000 Virginians interviewed said they were in favor.
