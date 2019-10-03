John Gray, Republican nominee for at-large chair of Prince William Board Supervisors, paid Rick Shaftan, a Corey Stewart political advisor known for his own offensive tweets, $4,800 for consulting earlier this year, according to campaign finance reports.

Shaftan, who worked as a consultant for Stewart’s 2018 Senate campaign, made headlines last year after tweets surfaced in which Shaftan called the NAACP a "more violent" version of the KKK and referred to several majority African American cities as “shitholes.”

Gray paid Shaftan for political consulting in March and April, seven months after Shaftan’s tweets were exposed by the Daily Beast. In a July interview with the Prince William Times, Gray said he “was not aware of any of [Shaftan’s] prior activities.”

Gray is now facing calls from local Democrats to drop out of the race for Prince William County’s top elected post after the Washington Post exposed numerous inappropriate tweets on Gray’s Twitter account last week. Gray’s posts, which he attempted to delete, used racial stereotypes to mock African American political protests and displayed anti-Muslim and anti-gay sentiments.

Gray issued an apology Thursday, Sept. 26, saying he had “indulged in using Twitter to express opinions often in a callous, inappropriate and sarcastic manner,” and deeply regrets his “reckless use of social media.”

Gray says Shaftan helped him win the primary

Gray made two payments to Shaftan and Atlantic Media & Research in March and April. He said he met Shaftan while he was working on Stewart’s 2018 campaign for U.S. Senate and was “impressed with his messaging.”

“I was impressed with that so when I considered doing this in the primary, I retained his services solely for the purposes of messaging,” Gray said.

Gray added that, “it obviously worked because I won the primary in a landslide.”

Gray became the Republican nominee for chairman of the Prince William Board of Supervisors when he beat Supervisor Marty Nohe, R-Coles, in the May 4 GOP firehouse primary. Gray garnered 57% of the 5,580 votes cast in the race.

The primary drew a low turnout and was a private affair, conducted by the Prince William County Republican Committee not the Virginia Department of Elections. It took place on a Saturday, and the GOP committee opened only seven polling places, or one per magisterial district, for the event. In state-run primaries and elections, the county uses more than 90 polling places.

Gray’s first payment of $4,000 to Shaftan’s firm was made on March 30, 2019, but Gray incorrectly spelled the name of firm and Shaftan’s name in the filing.

According to the filing, Gray paid $4,000 to “Rick Ashton” of “American Media and Research,” on March 30, 2019. Gray also misspelled the name of the city in which the firm is located -- Rodanthe, North Carolina – spelling it “Rodante.”

When asked about the filing Saturday, Gray said the error was unintentional, describing it as “a common misspelling.”

Gray said he worked with Shaftan for two months before ending the contract in March in order to distance himself from Stewart after it was announced that Stewart would join the “Keeping America Great” political action committee, a pro-Trump super PAC.

The “Keeping America Great” PAC made $116,000 in payments to Atlantic Media & Research in October and November of 2018. Gray said he wanted to avoid being connected to Stewart, whom he said was associated with “clearly avowed white supremacists.”

“I do not want [Stewart] connected to this campaign,” Gray said in July. “If I had Corey connected to me, I would be connected to them.”

Stewart was criticized during his Virginia gubernatorial and Senate campaigns for appearing at a press conference with “Unite the Rally” organizer Jason Kessler months before the August 2017 white nationalist event in Charlottesville, which led to the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer as well as two Virginia State Police troopers who were killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the day’s events.

Video also emerged in 2017 of Stewart calling white supremacist and former Wisconsin congressional candidate Paul Nehlen his “personal hero.” Stewart later said he does not agree with Nehlen’s views.

Contact Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com