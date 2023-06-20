Former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy defeated Hala Ayala to win the Democratic nomination for state senator in the newly drawn 33rd District Tuesday, according to still unofficial election results.
With 52 of 54 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., Carroll Foy led Ayala by 3,469 votes, garnering 62.23% of the more than 14,000 votes cast in the race.
In a brief interview Tuesday, Carroll Foy, 41, attributed her win to the faith voters placed in her to maintain the progress Democrats have made in the state Senate, which they hold by a slim 21-19 majority going into the November elections.
Voters, she said, see her "not only as an effective leader but a leader they can trust."
"I'm really proud of the bills and budgets that have passed" when the Democrats took control of the state legislature, she said. "We have to protect our progress and move Virginia forward."
Carroll Foy will face Republican Mike Van Meter in the Nov. 7 election. The district is rated "strong Democratic," according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
If elected, Carroll Foy said she would fight to retain abortion rights in Virginia and push for ban on assault weapons, which she defines as AR-15s and AK-47s -- high-powered, militarized rifles that hold multiple rounds and have been the choice of mass shooters around the country.
Voters are concerned about both gun violence and abortion rights, Carroll Foy said.
"People are really concerned about their rights and their rights being taken," Carroll Foy said, noting that Virginia is one of the last states in the Southeast to resist Republican efforts to restrict abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"People see that and feel that and are concerned about that," Carroll Foy said.
Carroll Foy said Virginians are also concerned about kitchen table issues -- the price of gas, groceries, housing and health care -- and said she will do what she can to control inflation on the state level.
Regarding data centers, Carroll Foy said she "trusts the Prince William Board of County Supervisors" to "do the environmental impact studies needed" to ensure the facilities are sited properly in the county.
"I trust our county board of supervisors to be the voice of our community. They are best to make the decisions about expanding our commercial tax base" with regard to data centers, she said.
Carroll Foy was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017 from the former 2nd House District after Republican Mark Dudenhefer declined to seek reelection. She was reelected in 2019 before leaving office to run for governor in the 2021 election.
“I have never ignored the call to serve,” Carroll Foy told The Prince William Times in a recent interview. “I've dedicated my entire life to public service. Whether it was being one of the first women to ever graduate from the Virginia Military Institute, being a former substitute teacher, a foster mom for almost 10 years or whether it was being a public defender, representing people below the poverty line, people struggling with substance abuse disorder, mental illness or children acting out because of trauma. I have always fought to uplift the voices that have far too long been ignored, neglected and left behind.”
In the statehouse, Carroll Foy was a leader in the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment nearly 40 years after the initial deadline. In 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA, launching a legal and congressional debate over the status of the amendment.
Carroll Foy was also a champion of Medicare expansion, which passed in 2018, providing access to an additional 400,000 Virginians.
Carroll Foy’s run for governor attracted national attention including profiles in Vanity Fair and Elle Magazine. She was endorsed by the Sunrise Movement and famed women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem, who even stumped for Carroll Foy on Zoom.
In that Democratic primary, Carroll Foy placed second behind former governor Terry McAuliffe.
Carroll Foy lives in Woodbridge with her husband and twin boys. She was one of the first women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute following the Supreme Court’s 1996 ruling in United States v. Virginia which required the school to admit women.
She went on to receive a law degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law and subsequently served as a magistrate judge and public defender.
Carroll Foy raised more money than any other candidate in the 2023 state primaries. In the leadup to the June 20 contest, Carroll Foy raised well over $1 million. Her top supporters included Clean Virginia, the advocacy group founded by Michael Bills to curb the influence of Dominion Energy in state politics, as well as Bills’ wife S. Sonjia Smith.
Shortly before the election Carroll Foy received large donations from data center affiliated groups including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Stanley Martin Companies.
Jill Palermo contributed to this report.
