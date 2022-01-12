Jennifer Carroll Foy to run for state Senate in open seat

Former Virginia House delegate, gubernatorial candidate and Woodbridge resident Jennifer Carroll Foy plans to run for state Senate in 2023.
Carroll Foy, a Democrat, filed a statement of organization to run in Virginia’s newly redrawn 33rd state Senate district, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. No other candidates had filed for the seat as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The 33rd District was redrawn during Virginia’s redistricting process and now encompasses eastern Prince William County and part of southern Fairfax – areas that are now represented by state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th. The newly drawn district is one of two new Prince William County-centric state Senate districts that have no incumbent state Senator. The other district is in western Prince William County. Surovell lives in the newly drawn 34th District, which now covers only eastern Fairfax County.
Carroll Foy, 40, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in the Woodbridge area 2nd District in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019. She resigned from her seat in December 2020 to focus on her run to be the Democratic nominee for Virginia governor, a race she lost to former governor Terry McAuliffe who in turn lost to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, who will be sworn into office on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Del. Candi King (D) won the 2nd District seat in a special election in 2021. Both King and Foy live in the newly drawn 23rd District.
Carroll Foy is an attorney who represents indigent people in Prince William County. She is a former public defender. She was born and raised in Petersburg, Virginia. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the Virginia Military Institute and as master’s degree at Virginia State University.
Foy did not immediately return requests for comment to Prince William Times.
