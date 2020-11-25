The street signs won’t get changed until 2022, but Prince William officials received the state’s blessing Tuesday to remove the name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from one of the county’s most traveled thoroughfares.
In a unanimous vote, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the Prince William Board of County supervisors’ request to rename the 12 miles of U.S. 1 that run through Prince William County to “Richmond Highway.” The 17-member board is appointed by the governor to oversee the state transportation projects and initiatives.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, and Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, spoke in support of the measure during the CTB meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Both spoke remotely in between meeting with her fellow supervisors in closed session at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge to interview candidates for police chief.
In a press release later that night, the county announced that D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham would take the helm of the Prince William County Police Department in February.
During the CTB meeting, Bailey told board members the move to rename the highway “is past due.”
“The highway’s current name is a symbol of division throughout our communities and it’s a consistent reminder of our nation’s dark and hurtful past,” Bailey said, noting the renaming “will send a strong message of diversity and inclusion and forward progress within our community.”
Franklin called the change a “tremendous step in the right direction as we continue the revitalization of Route 1 and spur economic growth in Prince William County."
"As a majority minority county, it is time we move on from memorials to confederate leaders,” she added.
It will take the county between 12 and 18 months to implement the change, and the actual signs won’t be changed until July 2022, according to an FAQ posted by the county.
The time is needed to allow businesses along the roadway to prepare for the change. About 940 addresses will be affected, the county says.
The estimated cost of the change is about $1.2 million, which includes creating and installing the signs and staffing costs to update records and work with affected businesses.
“County staff has identified potential costs to small businesses, including updating signage, print and digital marketing materials and administrative costs and fees to update licensures and permits,” the county website says. “Following CTB action on the renaming, the county will work with affected businesses to develop a more detailed plan for mitigating impacts.”
Money for the name change will be allocated in the fiscal year 2022 budget, which the supervisors will begin working on in the coming weeks.
The supervisors approved the name change Sept. 9 in a resolution proposed by Franklin.
Arlington and Alexandria renamed Jefferson Davis Highway in their jurisdictions in 2019. Fairfax County has historically called U.S. 1 “Richmond Highway” and did not have to undergo a renaming process.
At the time, the supervisors said they chose to keep the Richmond Highway name to be consistent with the other jurisdictions. The road is required by state and local transportation agencies to have an actual street name, rather than just referring to it as U.S. 1, according to the county.
"Street names are necessary for official documents (i.e. business licenses, permits), directional mapping systems and deliveries, and public emergency response," the county website says.
(1) comment
Another race-based county proposal initiated by Franklin. I'm sure that once those signs are removed, PWC will immediately become a better place.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.