Staff turnover at Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center reached 16% in June, the highest it’s been in years, according to jail officials.
The jail’s staff turnover rate climbed from 11% in 2018 to 16% in 2019.
“That’s the highest I've seen,” said Jail Superintendent Pete Meletis during a July meeting of the Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board. “We’re treading water.”
Of the jail’s 426 authorized positions, 74 were vacant as of June. Of those, 56 vacancies were for the position of jail officer, an entry-level job with a starting annual salary of $50,000. Other vacant positions included jail sergeant, jail therapist and jail food service supervisor.
According to the jail’s latest personnel report, 45 staff members resigned from the jail in fiscal year 2019.
Maj. Amanda Lambert, director of support services, said jail staff who resigned were primarily leaving the facility to work elsewhere, often for other law-enforcement agencies in the area that offer higher salaries.
“They’re simply going to other places of employment. They're leaving to go into the field they studied for in college and they’re also going to other law-enforcement agencies for higher pay,” Lambert said. “Recruiting doesn’t seem to be the problem, it’s the retention. We’re hiring people, we’re just not able to keep them.”
Lambert said depression and post-traumatic stress among jail staff also may be contributing to the high turnover rate among jail officers who are tasked with supervising and managing the jail’s inmate population.
Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center holds inmates for the City of Manassas and Prince William County and typically houses around 900 to 1,000 inmates at a given time, exceeding its state-rated operational capacity of 667 inmates.
The county is currently constructing a jail expansion that will add 204 beds to the facility to address the uptick in inmates being held there. The project will be completed in March 2020.
Timothy Trent, president of the Virginia Association of Regional Jails and superintendent of Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, said Prince William’s detention center isn’t the only facility in Virginia experiencing staffing difficulties. He says high staff turnover is a statewide issue.
“There has been what looks like a trend of higher turnover in jails across Virginia. I don’t know the exact reason,” Trent said. “I think pay has something to do with it. Deputies and police officers generally make more money than correctional officers.”
Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, which serves the City of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties of Bedford, Appomattox, Campbell, Halifax and Amherst, is also struggling to deal with problem, Trent said.
“We may recruit 10 to 20 new officers on the first of the month, and by the middle of the month we’ll be lucky retain 50% of those new employees,” Trent said. “It’s a constant battle, not only at Blue Ridge but just about every jail in the state of Virginia.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.