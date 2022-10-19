Before they were slain in a spasm of gun violence allegedly at the hands of their adult son’s friend, both Kelly Sotelo and her husband, Miguel Flores, had immigrated to the U.S. from Peru, looking for better lives.
The couple, both in their early 40s, had married only about a year ago. Flores worked in construction, and Sotelo worked in the school cafeteria at Enterprise Elementary School, according to her friend, Lenka Mendoza.
“She was a happy person, always smiling, always dancing,” Mendoza said. “She had a big, contagious smile. … She was always working and always taking care of her children.”
Mendoza was among about 200 people who gathered Tuesday night outside 5297 Mansfield Court, the Dale City home Flores and Sotelo had rented for more than a year for themselves and Sotelo’s three children: an adult son and two daughters, ages 19 and 13.
As a Prince William County Police Department Crime Investigation Unit truck hummed in the driveway, mourners gathered at the edge of the front lawn around a makeshift memorial set up just outside the yellow police tape surrounding the home.
Dozens of white candles flickered in the chilly breeze surrounded by bouquets of red, white, pink and yellow roses and carnations and framed photographs of the four victims smiling in happier times. At the front of the arrangement, lit votive candles spelled out the victims’ first initials: M, K, K and R.
Mendoza spoke to the Prince William Times with the help of Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, who translated her Spanish. Mendoza said she was “shocked” when she heard her friend had been killed in the mass shooting alongside Flores, her 19-year-old daughter, Karrie Ayline Sotelo, and Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corralles, 36, who rented the family’s basement.
“She couldn’t believe it,” Guzman said.
David Nathaniel Maine, 24, was charged early Tuesday, Oct. 18, with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the quadruple homicide, which Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham called a “horrific” and “senseless” act of domestic violence at a morning news conference.
Both Maine and Sotelo’s adult son lived in the home, but neither the son nor his 13-year-old sister were inside the home when the shootings occurred, according to Prince William County police. The names of the adult son and the younger daughter have not been released by police.
Police have yet to disclose a motive for the shootings.
Maine called 911 at 4:32 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 to report the shootings and then fled the home on foot. Responding police officers found Maine in the vicinity of the home and took him into custody shortly after they arrived on scene, Newsham said.
During the Tuesday night vigil, Mendoza said she also immigrated to the U.S. from Peru and became friends with Kelly Sotelo through a local group for Peruvian immigrants.
Guzman, who represents parts of Prince William and Fauquier counties in the Virginia General Assembly, is herself a native of Peru. Guzman said she got to know Kelly Sotelo when she was first campaigning for office in 2017.
Guzman said she came to the vigil to pay her respects and offer her support for Sotelo’s family and friends.
“In our culture, after someone dies, they have to be cremated or buried in 24 hours. For us, that’s the way we usually celebrate someone’s life,” Guzman said. “In the best-case scenario, today would have been the funeral.”
But both the police investigation into the four deaths – and the need for some family members to travel to Northern Virginia from Texas and Peru – would delay the funerals for at least several days, Guzman said.
Karrie Ayline Sotelo, the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, was a 2021 graduate of C.D. Hylton High School, Mendoza said.
A GoFundMe launched to raise money for the family’s burial expenses described Karrie as “a wonderful person who touched the lives of those around her.”
“She was a wonderful daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend,” the post said. “At 19 years old, she was young and had her whole future ahead of her.”
A separate GoFundMe was launched for Karrie's mom and step-dad, Kelly Sotelo and Flores.
Juan Lazo, who said he lived just up the road, said he didn’t know the family personally but had heard they were “nice, humble and hardworking people.”
“A tragedy like this, it hits home,” Lazo said. “We need to start talking to our kids about gun violence. This is not the way to solve our problems. And we need to talk more about our faith. We need to talk more about God. And when we don’t, this is what happens.”
Aimee Guerrero said she lived up the street from the family and didn’t know them well but said they were always “friendly” and often waved to each other in passing. She said she and her husband were shocked to hear about the shootings and came to pay their respects.
“It’s something we needed to do,” Guerrero said. “This neighborhood is really safe, and it’s really quiet, so this is definitely unnerving. And it’s really sad.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Heartfelt condolences to all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.