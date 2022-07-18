Jefferson Davis Highway is finally history in Prince William County.
On Saturday, July 16, the county’s five Democratic supervisors, as well as several Democratic state delegates representing parts of the county, gathered in the River Oaks shopping center for a ceremony marking the road’s new name.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, joined Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, in pulling a sticker with Davis’s name from a mock street sign set up for the event to reveal the new moniker: Richmond Highway.
The origin of Jefferson Davis Highway dates to 1913, when the United Daughters of the Confederacy unveiled plans for a coast-to-coast highway named for Davis, who served as president of the Confederacy.
During a series of formal remarks, Wheeler and others said the change was welcome albeit overdue. The county board voted unanimously in September 2020 to change the name of the road to Richmond Highway but delayed the official switch until 2022 to allow time for county staff to reach out to the more than 300 businesses affected by the change.
Despite the logistical hurdles, the change was a necessary one, Wheeler said.
“In general, … we name roads and buildings after people to honor them, and this road – any road -- should never be named Jefferson Davis Highway. So I’m so grateful that after many years of having Jefferson Davis Highway in Prince William County, we now have Richmond Highway,” Wheeler said. “It’s a new beginning.”
Franklin said removing Jefferson Davis’s name from “the main road in our community” was “a personal goal” of hers.
“Names make a difference. From Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway, we have finally come into the 21st century and removed a stain from the past,” Franklin said.
Now that the road has been officially renamed, county staff will set about the task of removing and replacing more than 100 street signs along the corridor. Once the job begins, it is expected to take several weeks, said Richard Weinmann, head of traffic safety for the county’s department of transportation.
The goal is to have all the street signs updated by fall, said Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson.
The county has budgeted a total of $3.6 million to cover expenses related to the name change. About $3 million will go toward grants to businesses along Richmond Highway to help pay for whatever costs they might incur because of the new name, whether that’s changing addresses on stationery, printed materials, websites or legal documents. Each business can receive up to $5,000 to cover such expenses, according to Christina Winn, the county’s economic development director.
More than 900 residential and business addresses will be impacted by the name change, according to county staff.
Prince William County is one of the last large jurisdictions in Northern Virginia to change the road’s name. Arlington and Alexandria renamed Jefferson Davis Highway in 2019. Fairfax County has historically called U.S. 1 “Richmond Highway” and did not have to undergo a renaming process.
When Prince William County supervisors voted in 2020 to change the road’s name, they chose Richmond Highway to be consistent with the other jurisdictions, according to the resolution they passed at the time.
In early 2021, however, Virginia state lawmakers voted to change the name of the roadway throughout the state. The law required localities along U.S. 1 to change the name of the road from Jefferson Davis Highway to another name of their choosing.
If they failed to pick a new name, the state would change it to Emancipation Memorial Highway. That’s why the road is now called Emancipation Memorial Highway in Fredericksburg and other parts of the state.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
