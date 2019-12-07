For the first time in the history of the event, two members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors will compete head-to-head in Sunday’s “Gourmet Guys Give Back,” an annual fundraiser for Leadership Prince William and the county’s chamber of commerce.
The family-friendly event is open to the public and features 15 amateur chefs, some of whom are local celebrities, competing for “People’s Choice” and “Judges'" awards for their tastiest homemade dishes.
Supervisor Marty Nohe, R-Coles, will offer up his signature “Bacon S’mores,” while Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, is entering his “Angry Omelette.”
The two traded a bit of culinary trash-talk Friday as they described their specialties.
“Bacon S’Mores is a recipe that seems to have done the impossible. They take the world’s tastiest food (bacon, of course) and make it better by combining it with the world’s second tastiest food (chocolate, obviously),” Nohe said in an email.
“The graham crackers and marshmallow serve as a gentle nest in which this extraordinary flavor melange rests until some lucky person gets to put it in their mouth, at which point their life is changed forever.”
Nohe added: “I hear that my friend Victor is making some scrambled eggs. I’m sure that they taste good, too.”
Angry took it all in stride, responding: “The Angry Omelette is a family favorite that’s guaranteed to encourage a good day,” he said. “It’s why breakfast is the most important meal of the day.”
“Gourmet Guys Give Back” will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Linton Hall School in Bristow. Tickets are available online at www.GourmetGuysGiveBack.com. Adult tickets are $25; children ages 6 to 13 are $10; children under 6 are free.
Guests will be able to sample all of the dishes—appetizers, soups, side dishes and entrees—and vote for their favorites to identify the “Peoples’ Choice” winners.
Gourmet Guys Give Back also features a visit from Santa Claus, children’s activities by Imagination Learning Centers, raffle prizes and live music by Greg Dodson.
Jacqueline Krick, chairman of the board for Leadership Prince William and owner of ECU Communications, encouraged families to attend.
“Gourmet Guys Give Back has proven to be an excellent family-oriented event for Leadership Prince William. It truly has something for everyone and is worth attending. The food is incredible,” Krick said. “It seems to get better each year as the chefs try to outdo themselves and each other.”
For a full list of the participating “Gourmet Guys” and a schedule of events, visit www.GourmetGuysGiveBack.com.
