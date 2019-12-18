The 2019 elections resulted in a sea change on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors that not only flipped its partisan control from Republicans to Democrats, but also ended, for now, the careers of five public servants with a collective 76 years of local government experience.
Corey Stewart, the board’s conservative and sometimes controversial chairman, will officially step down from the board on Tuesday, Dec. 31, along with Supervisors Ruth Anderson, Maureen Caddigan, Marty Nohe and Frank Principi.
Stewart and Caddigan, both Republicans, declined to run for re-election. Stewart made the call in January 2018, two months after losing his challenge to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D) by more than 30 points among Prince William County voters
Caddigan, R-Potomac, opted to retire after serving Prince William County for a total of 35 years, including 28 on the board of supervisors and seven on the school board.
The remaining three are departing after election losses either in the May or June primaries or in the Nov. 5 election. Nohe, R-Coles, lost his May bid for the GOP nomination for at-large chair to John Gray, who ultimately lost to Chairman-elect Ann Wheeler, a Democrat, while Principi, D-Woodbridge, lost a June primary to Supervisor-elect Margaret Franklin, also a Democrat.
Anderson, R-Occoquan, meanwhile, was defeated by Supervisor-elect Kenny Boddye (D) in the Nov. 5 contest.
The outgoing board’s last official meeting Dec. 10 was more contentious than some expected. An estimated 1,000 people, many carrying firearms, showed up to ask the county board to take a stand against proposed gun bills to be considered by Virginia General Assembly next year. The board responded by declaring Prince William a “constitutional county” but not a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
In interviews this week, some outgoing supervisors said the tense, marathon meeting made for an unfortunate exit.
Nohe, who voted in favor of the measure, said he was disappointed with the tenor of the meeting but noted the community will likely remember the outgoing board for more than its final vote.
“In fact, I have no concern they will remember us for that because over the years we’ve built a lot of roads and schools and made a lot of peoples’ neighborhoods better,” he said.
Each of the departing supervisors spoke with the Prince William Times about the challenges and rewards of serving on the board and what they consider their most significant accomplishments.
Maureen Caddigan, 1991-2019
After 28 years on the board of supervisors, Caddigan has more than a few achievements to her name. But one about which she’s perhaps most proud happened years before she was elected to the board or even appointed to the school board, where she served in the 1980s.
In fact, Caddigan said her one her fondest memory dates back to the mid-1970s, when she was a military wife and a mother of four fighting for a new school for Montclair, which at the time was served only by tiny Washington-Reid Elementary School.
The county was building new schools in Lake Ridge and Dale City. Caddigan and her neighbors wanted one of them for Montclair. Caddigan championed the effort and managed to persuade Montclair’s then-developer to donate land, which proved a game-changer.
Caddigan attended key school board meetings, presented the deed and argued Montclair’s case. In the end, she won. The school board decided one of the new schools would become Pattie Elementary, which opened in 1978.
In response to her victory, a former school administrator made a prescient statement.
“He said, Mrs. Caddigan, after this big coup, you can run for anything in this county,” she recalled with a laugh. “And so that was it.”
Caddigan went on to lead an effort to pass a bond to build Potomac High School, which opened in 1981, and then was appointed to the school board and eventually elected chairwoman. In 1991, she ran for supervisor, but only because her daughter was applying to be a teacher in the county, Caddigan said.
“I never planned to do that. I was on the school board, and that’s what I loved,” she added. “But then I thought about it and I thought maybe I could do something [as a supervisor]. I hated to see the teachers always come before us and beg for their pay. I thought they shouldn’t have to do that. They are professionals.”
Caddigan went on to be re-elected three times. More than 40 schools were built during her time on the board, including two more in Montclair.
Caddigan also played a key role in persuading the National Marine Corps Museum to open on county-donated land in Prince William (its organizers had their sights set on Stafford) and negotiated a deal between a developer to donate land for what would become Prince William County’s first Catholic high school: St. John Paul the Great.
In addition, Caddigan worked on beautifying the Potomac District with new signs and landscaping; building miles of new sidewalks and walking trails; expanding the county’s commuter rail and bus system and championing the construction of the 9-11 memorial.
“It’s been great. It’s been a great run,” Caddigan said. “I met a lot of wonderful people.”
Caddigan said she’s looking forward to taking a break and spending time with her husband, Jim, and their family, which includes five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
“I wish for Ann Wheeler the best,” Caddigan said. “She’s a good person. She will be fair.”
Supervisor Marty Nohe, 2003-2019
Nohe served on the board for 16 years but wore two important hats for much of that time: that of both supervisor and chairman of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which doles out state funding for new road and transit projects throughout the region.
The NVTA has been allocating about $270 million a year for such efforts. During Nohe’s time as NVTA chairman, about $800 million in NVTA money has been directed toward Prince William County for past and future projects, including major planned intersection improvements on Va. 234 and funds that will eventually help fix Va. 28.
Nohe said he hopes to be remembered not only for helping address the region’s most vexing traffic problems but also for helping build the NVTA into a well-run organization.
“Northern Virginians hate traffic the way that other people hate rainy days and Mondays,” Nohe said last week.
“But we’re actually putting real solutions on the ground, and I’ve gotten to be the public face of that in the last 11 years. And in that, I’ve gotten to work with some really extraordinary people at both the staff level and the elected level who are all committed to a regional solution.”
Regarding his work as Coles District supervisor, Nohe said he’s most proud of opening Dove’s Landing, a 300-acre, passive-use park with trails for hikers and horseback-riders, and of launching the county’s first year-round farmers market in Dale City.
What he’ll miss most about the job, he said, is having the opportunity to help solve people’s problems, both big and small.
“What I will miss is the part where I get to do small things that help my neighbors in big ways and that might mean funding a highway, and it might mean getting someone signed up for addiction treatment. That part of the job, I would have done for free for the rest of my life.”
Now Nohe, who is president of his family’s business, Appliance Connection, in Woodbridge, says he has no immediate plans to run for office but is looking for another challenge that will allow him to use his expertise in local government.
“… Once you get involved in doing good work, there’s always more to be done,” he said.
Chairman Corey Stewart, 2003-2019
Stewart gave a farewell address at the Dec. 10 meeting in which he extolled the successes of the board during his tenure, including the county’s many new schools, miles of new roadways and the growth of its public safety departments and assets.
“It is remarkable how far we’ve come, but we know there is much more to be done,” Stewart said.
As chairman, Stewart presided over the construction about two dozen new schools, more than $1 billion in road projects and an increase in the number of police, fire and other public safety personnel. At the same time, the county’s crime rate dropped about 35%.
Stewart said biggest challenge he faced on the board was keeping tax bills low while building the infrastructure necessary to keep up with the county’s population growth, which has ballooned over the last two decades, adding more than 200,000 new residents.
“As families flocked here to enjoy this quality of life, the county has grown into the second-largest locality in Virginia,” Stewart said. “The new board will be tasked with providing services, constructing infrastructure and implementing the commonsense land-use policies necessary to keep pace with that growth.”
Stewart said he doesn’t have any plans to run for office “anytime soon, if ever.”
“I will remain a resident of the county and a citizen. I’m hoping the next board does well and I’m going to support them in any way I can,” Stewart said.
Supervisor Frank Principi, 2007-2019
Before Principi was elected he ran a crisis management firm and had previously worked in such efforts as the 2005 recovery from the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that claimed more than 200,000 lives in 14 countries. So when he joined the board in 2008, in the midst of the Great Depression, Principi said he hoped he was ready to help the county recover from the worst economies in decades.
“We had one of the worst home-foreclosure markets in the country. We had people losing their jobs left and right,” Principi said. “We had whole streets and whole cul-de-sacs that were ghost towns, where the grass was 6 feet tall."
In addition to serving as supervisor, Principi also led the Greater Prince William Health Center out of hard times in the wake of the county’s decision to de-fund a grant that provided about 60% of its funding.
The decision came in the midst of the county board’s controversial move to discourage illegal immigration, which led to cuts to services and nonprofits that some supervisors believed served undocumented residents.
Principi said he was hired the close the health center down but ended up helping to nurse it back to life. It has since grown to three locations and has more than quadrupled its staff.
As supervisor, Principi’s chief goal was to remake the Woodbridge District into a urban center, which he calls “The New Woodbridge.” He helped secure more than $1.7 billion in public and private investment in the district, including the ongoing widening of U.S. 1 and six new bridges, as well as improvements in schools and parks.
Principi has also championed the idea of launching a “fast ferry” to carry commuters to points in Washington, D.C. via the Potomac River.
Also among his accomplishments, Principi lists the new Neabsco Regional Park, to include its new $4 million boardwalk, as well as about 14 miles of trails as well as new sidewalks along U.S. 1.
“I’m not going to say every sidewalk to nowhere has been dealt with, but a lot of them have,” Principi said.
Principi had hoped to be re-elected to a fourth term but lost the June primary by 197 votes to Franklin, a fellow Democrat.
“I’m sad. I’ll miss it,” Principi said of leaving the board. “I’m going to miss the people I interact with on a professional level. Sad is a good way to put it.”
Since Sept. 1, Principi has been working part-time for the National Academy of Public Administrators. He hasn’t ruled out a future run for office and is still looking for his next opportunity.
“I’d love for it to be in Prince William. I’d love for it to be a nonprofit, mission-based, mission driven. I’m looking for my next crisis,” he said with a smile. “I am still in the business of solving other people’s problems, whether it’s in the private sector, for prime ministers of governments, for private health-care clinics or local or federal governments.”
Supervisor Ruth Anderson, 2015-2019
Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, was elected in 2015. She is a registered nurse and retired U.S. Air Force veteran.
Anderson said her top priority as supervisor was economic development, especially for the east end of the county. As supervisor, Anderson pushed for additional resources for small business development in the county.
“The people that live here in Prince William County want the best schools, they want the best roads, but we have to have more revenue coming in to have those things,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she also pressed for more parks and greenspace in the county, approving plans for three new parks in the Occoquan District, including a 15-acre trailhead, a 2.5-acre park on Harbor Drive and a new skatepark.
Anderson said her only regret is that she wasn’t able to do more for volunteer firefighters. Anderson said she worries recent changes to the fire-and-rescue department chains of command, which places volunteers under the supervision of the county’s professional fire chief, could reduce the number of volunteers in the county.
“I feel like we could have done more to retain their benefit to the county,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she has no plans to run for office again but will stay active by working on local political campaigns in the future.
Contact: News@fauquier.com
(2) comments
Many of us wont miss this crop due to their build build build on all open land they could get their mits on...thus proud of .ore s hooks and roads, both insufficient. It is bad when your best memory goes back to the 1970s. But this next crop will be worse as they are the opposite side of the same coin. Our taxes will rise, our rights will be curtailed unless we fight, the illegals will flock here and crime will rise. Hold tight friends as we are in for a sad wild ride.
It's ok here is a virtual pillow for you to cry your crocodile tears in to your hearts content.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.