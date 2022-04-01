Virginia bluebells are one of nature’s showstopper wildflowers, and they can be seen in many spots right here in Greater Prince William County. But their beauty is fleeting, so make a plan to see them while you can.
Bluebells are ephemeral wildflowers, which means they only bloom for two to three weeks in April. Prince William is home to many stream banks and wooded wetland areas where you can enjoy bluebells’ splendor.
Each spring as the temperatures rise and the days get longer, bluebells’ dainty pink blossoms appear and burst into beautiful, blue bell-shaped flowers atop emerald-green leaves and stems. The Virginia Native Plant Society opines that, “Few blues in nature rival the blue of Virginia bluebells.”
But some blossoms turn a beautiful pink after pollination, and occasionally a white blossom can be seen.
During bluebells’ peak bloom, local naturalists scramble to document their growth patterns. Casual observers might be surprised to see their walking trails adorned with a blanket of cobalt, and families gather to take pictures among the blossoms to capture their short-lived glory.
But as quickly as the blossoms arrive, they are gone. As temperatures rise and the tree canopy fills out over the flood plains and wetland habitats where the bluebells thrive, the wildflowers’ foliage disappears until next year.
Bluebells, known botanically as Mertensia virginica, are native to Virginia and were named for the colony of Virginia. According to VPNS, Thomas Jefferson grew bluebells at Monticello, and 19th-century garden writers sometimes called them “Jefferson’s blue funnel flowers.”
While bluebells are abundant in many parts of Virginia, they are so prolific in greater Prince William that the bluebell is the official flower of Prince William County. About a decade ago, the Prince William Wildflower Society asked the board of county supervisors to designate the bluebell as the county’s official flower, said Nancy Vehrs, president of the Prince William Wildflower Society, a chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society.
Vehrs said her love of bluebells began when she was a young girl.
“I grew up in Loch Lomond, kind of across the creek from Bull Run Regional Park, and that is how my love of bluebells began.”
Vehrs said she visits bluebells in locations around the county each year. The bluebell has been the logo flower of the PWWS for nearly 40 years. It was designed by former VNPS president Nicky Staunton in 1983.
Kim Hosen, the executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, is also a fan of bluebells. She says the best place to see the “fabulous flower” is Merrimac Farm in Nokesville where the annual Bluebell Festival is held each April.
“At Merrimac Farm, one of the largest colonies of Virginia, bluebells in Northern Virginia carpet the floodplain along Cedar Run for nearly a mile,” she said. “It’s like walking through Oz!”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
