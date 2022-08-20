Potomac High School boys basketball Kyle Honore

Former Potomac H.S. basketball star Kyle Honore averaged nearly 20 points a game as a senior, was first team all-Class 6 and Cardinal District Player of the Year. He accepted a scholarship offer to play at NCAA Division II Wingate University, located outside Charlotte, N.C., but died on Aug. 16 after being hit by a train near campus. 

 Doug Stroud
Screen Shot 2022-08-20 at 12.49.32 PM.png

Kyle Honore as pictured on a GoFundMe page raising money for his memorial service.
prayer vigil for Kyle Honore at Wingate University

About 200 students gathered at Wingate University on the night of Thursday, Aug. 18 to pray for the late Kyle Honore and his friends and family.
painted jersey for Kyle Honore

Both Kyle Honore and his older brother, Keijon Honore, wore No. 11. This jersey is painted on the wall of the gymnasium at Potomac Senior High School in their honor.
