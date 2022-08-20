Friends and family are rallying to support the Honore family in the wake of the tragic loss this week of former Potomac High boys’ basketball star Kyle Honore, who was struck and killed by a train two days after his parents dropped him off at the campus of Wingate (N.C.) University for the start of his freshman year.
Honore, 19, was a 2022 Potomac High graduate who played for his father Keith Honore, a boys’ basketball coaching legend in Prince William County. Keith retired this year after coaching for 16 years, and guiding Kyle and two older sons.
A dynamic 6-foot point guard, Kyle Honore ran his father’s offense to perfection during his four-year varsity career. He averaged nearly 20 points as a senior, was first team all-Class 6 and Cardinal District Player of the Year. He accepted a scholarship offer to play at NCAA Division II Wingate, located outside Charlotte, N.C.
As a junior, he was a catalyst for a Panthers’ team that went 13-1 and advanced to the Class 6 championship game, losing to Centreville 63-49. He scored 15 in the final.
“He was a great kid, and it breaks everybody’s heart,” said Sherman Rivers, a former assistant coach at Potomac who is now an assistant coach for his son, also named Sherman Rivers, Patriot High’s head boys basketball coach.
Rivers said Kyle visited his home often over the years and was friends with Rivers’ grandson. “Even though we were rivals, we were great friends.”
Rivers said Kyle was a good student and supportive of his teammates as well as a dynamic, driven player. “You just couldn’t stop him when he was ready to score,” Rivers said.
Kyle Honore died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was struck by an eastbound train at about 10:45 p.m. along train tracks close to the Wingate University campus. Wingate is a private, Division II college of about 3,400 students located about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
Honore succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital, Wingate Police Chief Craig Bradshaw said in a news release.
The train tracks run across North Camden Street, about a block from the university’s health center and a dining hall. Bradshaw said Friday that police have found no evidence of foul play, but the incident remains under investigation.
A police officer declined to offer any other details about the incident, including whether Kyle Honore was with anyone when he was struck or whether there were any witnesses.
A GoFundMe account for the Honore family had raised more than $29,000 toward its $60,000 goal by Saturday, Aug. 20. Organizer Cayla Smart, Kyle Honore’s cousin, said the effort would go toward a memorial service.
“We all have hearts heavy with grief as we try to process. Kyle was so full of life and excited for what was to come, tragically he was taken from us way too soon,” Smart wrote on the fundraising page.
Potomac School Board Representative Justin Wilk said he has long known the Honore family and had been a fan of both Keith and Kyle’s and the basketball program, in general. Wilk said he visited Potomac Senior High on Thursday morning and said school staff members were devastated and shocked to hear of Kyle’s death.
“It’s just so sad. The Honore family is part of the blue blood and pride of Potomac. They meant so much to that school,” Wilk said. “… Kyle was the heart and soul of that team. He was just a good guy all around.”
On Thursday, Aug. 18, about 200 Wingate students gathered around the Old Well Spring Tower on the Wingate University campus to pray for Honore and his friends and family. The event, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was planned before the accident to pray for the new school year but quickly shifted focus to offer support and condolences, said The Rev. Shannon Powell, director of the Wingate University’s FCA.
“We hurt deeply at the passing of one of our very own. Our entire Wingate community mourns the loss of Kyle Honore,” said Shaw Crocker, a Wingate senior and the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs’ football team, according to notes shared by Powell. “He was not just a student but an athlete and a competitor. Even more, he was a brother, and he was a son.”
Efforts to reach Keith Honore were not immediately successful Friday. He and his wife Nichole dropped Kyle off at his Wingate dorm room last weekend. The elder Honore posted a photo from Kyle's dorm room on Twitter on Monday, Aug. 15, writing: "Dropped my guy @therealkyle_11 off yesterday .... when your child leaves you, a part of you leaves with him. Super excited for the chapter of his life. #wingate #ProudDad."
Keith Honore racked up more than 300 wins and two state titles during his coaching career at Potomac.
Kyle Honore, who scored over 1,000 career points, shared jersey No. 11 with both his dad and his older brother, Keijon. Potomac Senior High School has a jersey with the number 11 painted on the wall of the gym in their honor.
No details have yet been shared about a memorial service.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com Prince William Times Sports Editor Peter Brewington contributed to this report.
