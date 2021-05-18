Invasive spotted lanternflies land in Prince William

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect, has arrived in Prince William County. While the adult spotted lanternfly looks harmless with its pretty polka-dotted front wings, striking scarlet hind wings and plump yellow and black body, this insect means trouble for home gardens, agriculture and forests.
The winged insect causes damage to trees and plants because it feeds using a piercing-sucking mouthpart, which allows it to extract sap while at the same time excreting a sugary substance. The substance is known as “honeydew” and can build up on trees and plants, which then grows a sooty mold or fungi.
According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the spotted lanternfly “has the potential to be a serious nuisance pest to homeowners when it is present in high numbers.”
“[T]he mold, as well as swarms of insects, can become a nuisance to homeowners as they will cover outdoor furniture, decks and equipment in addition to causing tree decline and potential tree mortality,” said Nathaniel Nagle, environmental program manager for Prince William County Department of Public Works.
“Early detection in new areas is key to understanding how the spotted lanternfly is spreading,” Nagle added.
The spotted lanternfly was discovered by county public works staff earlier this spring while they were doing routine forest pest surveillance in the vicinity of the Manassas Regional Airport and Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station, Nagle said.
“All current information indicates the initial introduction [of the spotted lanternfly] is an isolated event and its current range in Prince William County is confined to this area,” he said.
In a recent press release, VDACS indicated that the detection included egg masses and nymphs at one site.
The discovery of the spotted lanternfly in Prince William County means the board of supervisors must amend the county’s mosquito and forest pest management levy to add it to VDACS’ list of approved pests.
Doing so will give the county’s public works staff full authority to survey for the spotted lanternfly and provide outreach, although no increase in the levy is needed at this time, Nagle said.
The BOCS is set to authorize a public hearing on the matter at their Tuesday, May 18 meeting.
According to the USDA, the spotted lanternfly “is an invasive plant hopper that is native to China and likely arrived in North America hidden on goods imported from Asia.”
It was first detected in the U.S. in 2014, in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Since then, the USDA has confirmed spotted lanternfly infestations in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
Virginia’s first discovery of the spotted lanternfly was in Frederick County in January 2018. It has since been detected in Winchester as well as Clarke and Warren counties. These areas are included in the state spotted lanternfly quarantine, which is meant to help prevent the spread of the insect to un-infested areas of the commonwealth.
As of now, Prince William County has not been included in the spotted lanternfly quarantine area.
The adult spotted lanternfly is about 1 inch long and about half an inch wide. Adult female spotted lanternflies deposit grayish-brown egg masses containing 30-50 eggs on trees and other smooth surfaces.
The USDA calls the spotted lanternfly a “hitchhiking pest” because it can lay eggs on almost any surface including vehicles, trailers, and other equipment, which then can spread the pest long distances.
After hatching, the nymphs are black with white spots and then later develop red patches, and finally develop into the colorful adult winged insect. The pest is most commonly found feeding on the invasive tree of heaven which it prefers. However, the VDACS said it will “also feed on more than 70 plants, including grapes, peaches, apples, maples, walnuts, hops, cucumbers and basil.”
VDACS will continue to survey Prince William County to determine the extent of the spotted lanternfly population and encourages all residents, nurseries and related businesses to be on the lookout for the pest. If you find one, VDACS asks that you report your discovery by email at Spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov or contact the PWC Virginia Cooperative Extension office at 703-792-4371.
Residents may also contact staff at the PWC Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Branch at 703-792-6279 or gypsymothmosquito@pwcgov.org with questions or to report spotted lanternfly sightings.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
China is the gift that keeps on giving.
