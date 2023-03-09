A month after being found injured and unable to fly on a Nokesville farm, a bald eagle’s condition has improved significantly, according to Dr. Jen Riley, hospital director of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
While the eagle has not yet fully recovered, Riley said she is “hopeful” that with continued progress, the eagle will eventually be released back into the wild.
Nokesville resident Ed Williams found the bald eagle on Sunday, Feb. 5 when he was feeding his animals on his farm along Flory Road. Williams saw the eagle drinking from a water tub and realized it couldn’t fly. Williams’s wife, Adrianne, called Prince William County Animal Control, which captured the bird and transported her to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia, according to Lt. Benjamin Lambert, chief deputy animal control officer.
On initial intake, the bald eagle was determined to be in critical condition due to a skull fracture, associated brain trauma and many other injuries. At the time, Riley said she was concerned the eagle likely suffered some degree of permanent brain damage based on the extent of her injuries and atypical behavior.
Riley said some of the eagle’s injuries -- head trauma, a skull fracture, blood in the nostrils and soft wing tissue swollen with excessive fluid -- were consistent with either being electrocuted atop the power lines and falling from a high transformer or being hit by a car after being weakened and on the ground for many days due to lead exposure or other metabolic issues.
After about 10 days of intensive care at the wildlife center, the eagle’s eye had healed, her beak injury was stable, and her wing injuries had begun to heal. But the bird’s neurologic condition remained a mystery.
“There’s been no improvement in mental status nor attitude, and the eagle remains fairly easy to handle,” Riley said in a mid-February email.
But now, after over a month in care, Riley reports that the eagle’s brain functioning has started “improving consistently and as well as we could have hoped for.” While she is not functioning at 100% yet, she is “very close and we will continue to monitor as long as there is improvement. It is WAY better than on intake,” Riley said.
To assess her mental recovery, Blue Ridge staff will continue to observe “her reactions to human caretakers and ability to engage in increasingly difficult types of enrichment,” Riley said.
The eagle was first moved from a small indoor cage to a mid-sized outdoor flight cage, and most recently “to our largest flight cage for conditioning,” Riley said.
“Her balance issues have improved immensely since intake, and we hope that in the larger, circular flight cage we will be able to better assess any remaining balance issues,” she said.
The eagle has also tested negative twice for avian flu, and her lead levels have returned to normal, Riley said.
Riley remains concerned about a wing injury that so far has not fully healed.
“She still has a mild right-wing droop, which will need to resolve before we can consider release,” Riley said.
The cause of the wing injury is unknown. “There is no orthopedic issue we can find here, so it is either a nerve issue, which would be a worse prognosis, or a soft tissue injury, which we are hoping for,” Riley said.
For now, the eagle has a “healthy body condition” and is eating a little more than a half a pound of rat, mice, quail or fish per day, Riley said. She is also off all medications, and her care is now “simply time, space and proper nutrition.”
Riley said she couldn’t estimate when the eagle might be released but said the bird will have all the time she needs to recover and fully heal.
“If everything resolves in the next day or two, she could be released later this week. If it takes a month, it takes a month. As long as she’s continuing to improve, we will continue to give it time,” she said.
“Though progress has been slow, it has been consistent, and we remain hopeful that this eagle will recover fully and eventually be returned home.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
