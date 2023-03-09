eagle found injured in Nokesville

An injured bald eagle found in Nokesville on Sunday, Feb. 5 is being treated at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.

After a month in care at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, an injured bald eagle found in Nokesville on Feb. 6 is recovering and was recently moved to the center's outdoor circular flight cage where staff continues to monitor her progress. 
injured bald eagle is improving

The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has been treating an injured bald eagle found grounded in Nokesville since Feb. 5. 
