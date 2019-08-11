Two residents and one firefighter were injured Sunday evening during a fire that damaged four townhomes in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of Tilletson Place in Woodbridge at about 5:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, according to a report of the blaze posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
Crews arrived on the scene to find “heavy fire spreading” into the three townhouses. A second alarm was requested.
Three townhouses received “extensive damage,” and one suffered minor damage, the report said.
Two civilians and one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, the report said.
There was no information available about how the residents and firefighter were injured.
A total of eight people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s Office remains on the scene for investigative purposes, the report said.
