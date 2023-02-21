Two weeks after she was found severely injured and unable to fly, a local bald eagle continues to improve. But the bird is almost certainly not “Harriet,” a beloved Southwest Florida bald eagle who went missing at about the same time the local eagle was found grounded on a Nokesville farm.
That’s according to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center hospital director Dr. Jen Riley, who was happy to share the news Monday that the Nokesville eagle continues to get better both mentally and physically.
But Riley said “the chances are infinitesimally small, effectively zero,” that it could be the same bird who went missing Feb. 2 from her nest, mate and two eaglets in North Fort Myers, Florida.
“The idea that an adult eagle who consistently nests at that location annually for 20+ years would randomly decide to fly 1,000 miles north, in the winter, when resources are worse here, makes no sense at all,” Riley said.
However, Riley added in an email: “I can never say truly zero chance. There’s always a possibility that Harriet was hit, without the driver/conductor/pilot knowing, and [then] dumped on the side of the road accidentally in Virginia (again, with no one witnessing it), then ending up in rehab.”
“But even typing that makes me feel like a conspiracy theorist,” she wrote.
Hopes that the Nokesville eagle might have a connection to Harriet built over the weekend when some of Harriet’s fans read about the Nokesville eagle via a Prince William Times Facebook post.
Because Harriet is somewhat famous in Florida – a web camera live-streams video from her nest 24/7 -- word spread quickly as her fans reposted the story and left comments to the effect of: “Could this be Harriet?”
As of Monday night, the Prince William Times story had been viewed by more than 121,000 people who left more than 270 comments.
The timing of Harriet’s disappearance is likely the reason for the connection. Harriet went missing on Thursday, Feb. 2. The local eagle was found grounded on the Nokesville farm on Sunday, Feb. 5.
According to the eagle cam Facebook page, Harriet last left the camera’s view after “vocalizing at intruders in the area.” On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam posted a statement: “One week without our fearless momma Harriet. Life continues without her but still hurts just as much.”
Harriet and her first mate, Ozzie, were together for 20 years and raised eaglets for three seasons on camera before Ozzie died of a heart attack after engaging in an aerial battle with a male rival in 2015 -- an event that as reported by by Reuters.
Harriet later accepted a new mate, "M-15," and has been raising eaglets with him in the nest and on camera ever since. The two were actively raising two eaglets, E-21 and E-22, when Harriet disappeared.
Since Harriet left, M-15 has taken on raising the pair himself, and has been seen feeding the eaglets, protecting them from weather conditions, and fighting off intruders -- both owls and other eagles -- in the nest, according to posts on the cam page.
“The eaglets continue to defy the odds, all thanks to their amazing dad!” a post on Harriet’s eagle cam Facebook page said.
Riley said the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has been getting many phone calls inquiring about Harriet and whether the Nokesville eagle might be her. She said she understands that people are concerned about Harriet but asks that her fans please stop calling wildlife hospitals and rehab centers across the country to ask about Harriet.
The volume of calls “ties up phone lines, which delays animals in actual need of help from getting it in a timely manner,” Riley said.
“If we are getting this many calls in Virginia, I can’t imagine how hard it must be for rehab centers and hospitals in Florida," she said.
Riley suggested that those who are heartbroken about Harriet’s disappearance consider donating to a wildlife hospital or eagle rehabilitation center.
“If people are that concerned about Harriet, perhaps it’s better to help the eagles we know need it by donating to one of the facilities that treat eagles,” she said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
