A week after it was found injured and unable to fly on a Nokesville farm, a bald eagle’s condition was improving but remained “guarded” this week, according to Dr. Jen Riley, hospital director of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
Nokesville resident Ed Williams found the bald eagle on Sunday, Feb. 5 when he was feeding his animals on his farm along Flory Road. Williams saw the eagle drinking from a water tub and realized it couldn’t fly. Williams’s wife, Adrianne, called Prince William County Animal Control, which captured the bird and transported it to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia, according to Lt. Benjamin Lambert, chief deputy animal control officer.
The good news is that the eagle is alive and has a great appetite. The bad news is that it likely suffered some degree of permanent brain damage, Riley said.
Blue Ridge staff determined the eagle suffered a skull fracture and eye trauma at least three to five days before it was captured and also had high levels of lead. Because no one saw the circumstances surrounding the bird’s injuries, Riley says she can only speculate based on its symptoms.
“I suspect the eagle may have been weak longer than three to five days given the thin body condition, unkempt feathers and high burden of [intestinal] parasites,” Riley wrote in an email to the Prince William Times.
Riley said some of the eagle’s injuries -- head trauma, a skull fracture, blood in the nostrils and soft wing tissue swollen with excessive fluid -- are consistent with either being electrocuted atop the power lines and falling from a high transformer or being hit by a car after being weakened and on the ground for many days due to lead exposure or other metabolic issues.
After intensive care, the eagle’s eye had healed, its beak is stable and its wing injuries have healed. “All those things are positive,” Riley said.
A larger issue is the bird’s neurologic condition. “There’s been no improvement in mental status nor attitude, and the eagle remains fairly easy to handle,” Riley said.
A second blood test is pending which could provide more answers and help guide treatment.
In the meantime, the eagle is receiving fluids, pain medication, lots of rest and treatment for intestinal parasites, she said.
Avian flu remains a concern. The eagle’s first test was negative, but because its brain functions haven’t improved, the test was repeated to be sure, Riley said.
The eagle was isolated at first but has since moved to the hospital’s indoor raptor room. “We will likely continue in a small cage for a while as a bird with neurological issues like this can get themselves badly injured if given too much space,” Riley said.
Lead poisoning
The eagle’s lead levels were “on the low end of toxicity,” but Riley said she suspects they were higher when its trauma first occurred.
Riley explained that the lead found in raptors, especially those that scavenge, such as eagles and vultures, occurs mostly when the birds of prey ingest bullets after hunters field dress deer. When hunters use lead ammunition, “microscopic fragments, large enough to kill an eagle” can be found over a foot and a half from the hunted animal’s primary wound, she said.
“This is why our ‘lead poisoning season’ follows the deer hunting season so closely in our state,” Riley said.
Of the more than 50 adult eagles Blue Ridge treated in the past few years, 90% have had elevated levels of lead. Of the three eagles Blue Ridge admitted this year, two had confirmed lead toxicity. The first died before it could be tested. The second died shortly after being admitted.
The wildlife center recommends that hunters switch to ammunition that does not contain lead and avoid lead fishing weights to prevent lead toxicity in both animals and people, Riley said.
The wildlife center assumes the eagle is a female, based on its size, but doesn’t know for sure. Also not known is whether it has any eaglets. By this time of year, most bald eagles have already mated, set up their nests and are raising eaglets.
“If there is a mate out there, it will be raising this year’s nest on its own,” Riley said, explaining that single eagle parents struggle to raise babies and that their eaglets “may have a decreased success rate.”
Also, Riley noted that while many eagles mate for life, “it is important to remember that when one eagle goes into rehab for any extended period of time, the partner is left to assume that animal is dead, and many move on and find a new mate quickly.”
