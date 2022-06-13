A 10-month-old Maryland girl has died after a tragic incident in Woodbridge Sunday afternoon. The child fell out of the backseat of an SUV and then was struck by it when the driver, her mother, quickly exited the vehicle to check on the child without placing the vehicle in park, according to police.
The incident took place at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the Riverwoods Apartments and Townhomes, located in the 16600 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge. The child was brought to an area hospital, where she died later Sunday afternoon, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
A police investigation into the incident revealed that the mother -- a Hyattsville, Maryland woman whose name has not been released -- was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander and visiting family members when she placed her 10-month-old daughter in the backseat unrestrained before driving a short distance to a nearby dumpster.
She then drove back to the residence in the 16600 block of Flotilla Way, where they stopped briefly to pick up additional family members. When one of the family members opened the rear door to the vehicle, the unrestrained child fell from the vehicle and onto the roadway, Perok said in a news release.
The mother immediately exited the vehicle to check on the child’s welfare. The vehicle’s transmission was still in drive when she left the driver’s seat. The vehicle rolled forward, striking the child, the release said.
"The child sustained a serious head injury and was transported to the hospital by the mother where police were notified," the release said.
No other injuries were reported. Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the child is not being disclosed. No charges have been placed against the mother at this time. The investigation continues.
