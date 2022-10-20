Former Prince William County elections chief Michele White is scheduled to appear in court again Friday morning on criminal charges related to her duties during the 2020 presidential election.
But this time, White says, she’ll have an attorney to defend her against what she now suspects are politically charged allegations against her. White was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 7 on charges of corruption, lying on a state form and neglect of duty in connection with her official duties.
White, 51, of Occoquan, launched a GoFundMe account earlier this week to raise money for attorney fees, which she says she cannot afford to pay alone. As of Thursday morning, the fund had raised $1,880 toward its $40,000 goal.
“Since my indictment, individual acts of kindness, words and prayers have encouraged me to summon the strength to defend myself and defend the electoral process I have faithfully served here in Virginia,” she wrote.
White issued a statement earlier this week suggesting the charges filed against her are part of a “political agenda.”
Citing an improper investigation led by a former Republican member of the Prince William County Electoral Board in 2015 as an example of past partisan manipulation, she added: “This is not the first time that Republicans have attempted to use my tenure to manipulate me to suit their political agenda.”
White went on to note that she led elections for 17 years in both Prince William and Culpeper counties and planned “very robust early voting” and voter information efforts, which helped boost turnout even before the state adopted “no-excuse” early voting and opened polls for 45 days before elections.
During a brief interview with the Prince William Times on Tuesday, Oct. 18, White said she couldn’t say much beyond her prepared statement. But she confirmed that she told the Washington Post earlier this month that she did nothing “wrong or illegal” in conducting the vote and has not yet been told the exact nature of the allegations.
White also said she saw news reports about current Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen announcing his resignation due to pressure from the local Republican Committee about the staffing of the county’s 103 polls on Election Day.
During an Oct. 7 electoral board meeting, Olsen said the local GOP was pressuring him to make unexperienced Republican volunteers chief and assistant chief election officers, something Olsen said he couldn't agree with because of the need to ensure voting runs smoothly.
“Mr. Olsen resigning puts a lot of questions into my own head that I don’t have answers to,” White said.
White last appeared in court on Sept. 23. During that hearing, she told Judge Carroll Weimer Jr. that she had not yet hired an attorney and asked to extend her trial to December or January. Weimer declined to extend the case that long and set another court date for Friday, Oct. 21.
After the hearing, Virginia Assistant Attorney General Josh Lief, who is prosecuting the case for the commonwealth, declined to comment on the allegations behind White's indictment.
According to the Post's story, Attorney General Jason Miyares office has denied that the allegations against White are politically motivated or in any way tied to the "election integrity unit" Miyares' office announced two days after White's indictment.
White served as Prince William County’s general registrar from 2015 to April 2021. White resigned from her post after an emergency meeting of the Prince William County Electoral Board in late March 2021.
At the time, Keith Scarborough, secretary of the electoral board, declined to comment about the reasons for White’s resignation but said the development had nothing to do with the handling of recent elections or the processing of ballots or votes.
White's intdictment stemmed from some “anomalies” Olsen said he found earlier this year in paperwork from 2020 and forwarded to the Virginia State Board of Elections.
Olsen has so far declined to say what the anomalies were about but has said the issues would not have impacted the outcome of any of the races on the ballot in November 2020.
