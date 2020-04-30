A 26-year-old Indiana man has been arrested on child pornography and other charges in connection with online interactions with a 16-year-old Woodbridge girl, according to Prince William County police.
The teen girl’s parents intervened in the relationship and reported it to police on Oct. 25, 2018, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Detectives with the department’s special victims unit launched an investigation into the online messages, which were sent via Facebook between Aug. 21 and Oct. 24, 2018.
The investigation determined the girl was coerced into sending sexually explicit pictures of herself via the social media site. On Feb. 19, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was taken into custody the same day, Carr said in a news release.
Steven Joseph Hooper, 26, of Muncie, Indiana, was extradited to Prince William County on Tuesday, April 28, the release said.
Hopper is being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center on two counts of use of a use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of production of child pornography. His court date is pending, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.