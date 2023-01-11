In the wake of a domestic shooting last week that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl, the Dumfries Town Council will hold a special town hall meeting tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 11, to address community safety.
The meeting, dubbed “The State of Community Violence,” will be held at 7 p.m. in the former fire and rescue building at 3800 Graham Park Road. The meeting was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, during the Dumfries Town Council meeting.
Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said the meeting is being held to hear the community’s concerns about safety and to share ideas for confronting the problem. The town had four fatal shootings in 2022 and lost 3-year-old Journee Carroll-Ward just one week ago, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, when an argument between her older sister and her sister’s boyfriend erupted in gunfire.
Journee was fatally shot during the incident and her three older sisters, Iayana, 17, Naveha, 16, and Danayja, 14, were seriously injured along with their uncle, Marquel, 17.
The shootings took place in a townhome the children’s grandmother rented in the South Cove area of Dumfries, a residential area adjacent to Williamstown.
During the Tuesday, Jan. 10 town council meeting, Wood and several of his fellow councilmembers expressed their condolences to the Carroll-Gatling family in the wake of the shootings.
Councilman Shaun Peet said he only recently learned that his family is related to the Carroll-Gatling family. He said he recently spoke to the children’s grandmother and learned the wounded teens are doing “better.”
“The children are doing better – not well – but they are better,” Peet said.
During his councilman’s time, Peet stressed that the town is “stronger together” and should work together to improve safety rather than cast blame.
“We definitely want to help with safety, starting with our children, and come together as a whole,” Peet said. “But some things are out of our control and out of our hands. Let’s not bring each other down.”
Wood noted that the majority of fatal shootings that took place in Dumfries last year were the result of domestic violence. The town hall meeting will include information about local resources available to families struggling with domestic violence. A representative from Action in Community Through Service, more commonly known as “ACTS,” will also be on hand, Wood said.
Wood and other councilmembers also praised the town’s police department for arriving quickly to the scene of the shooting, providing life-saving care to the young victims and helping to apprehend the suspect.
Kenyatta Oglesby, 20, of Washington, D.C., was spotted by police and apprehended at a nearby business along Richmond Highway shortly after the shooting occurred. Oglesby has since been charged with murder and is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.
“I believe it was their fast action that prevented many more casualties,” Wood said.
