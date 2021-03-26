In the eye of the swarm: Millions of 17-year cicadas set to emerge this spring

The cicadas are coming, and there will be billions of them. Maybe even trillions of them across the 14 states – including Virginia – where a coordinated emergence of periodical cicadas named “Brood X” will occur this spring.
In a normal year, Prince William residents might see an occasional green annual cicada in their yards or run across a recently shed, empty skin. But the Brood X periodical cicadas set to arrive this spring are different. With their thick black bodies, orange-veined wings, bulging red eyes and striking orange legs, periodical cicadas are both big and heavy, as those who have been hit in the head by them in past years might remember.
Periodical cicadas spend 17 years developing underground while feeding on plant roots. This spring, when the soil 8 inches under the surface reaches 64 degrees, Brood X will emerge from the earth en masse. Expect to see them locally in early- to mid-May, said Eric Day, a Virginia Tech entomologist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
“That’s when you’ll start to see them coming out of the ground and climbing trees. They’re very synchronized. So when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, the party starts,” Day said.
The cicadas will peak in early June and are expected to be completely gone by the end of the month, Day said.
Experts agree that the coming Brood X periodical cicadas will emerge in Prince William County, but some areas will see more than others.
“Prince William is definitely going to have cicadas. But it may be kind of spotty. There’s probably some areas where the volume is just going to be outrageous. And then in some areas, people will be asking, ‘Where are they?’” Day said.
Day predicts that numbers will vary wildly: “It’ll range anywhere from just hundreds per acre to 1.5 million cicadas per acre.”
“The areas that have been continuously wooded, essentially, will have cicadas,” he said. Northern reaches of the county, he added, will “likely see a fairly heavy number of cicadas.”
Ciro Monaco Jr., entomologist in the Prince William County Department of Public Works Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Branch, agreed.
“It’s unclear how much Prince William County will be impacted by Brood X this year but there’s a good chance that at least some areas will see activity. Land disturbance caused by development across the county over the past 17 years could significantly impact what we observe this year,” he said.
‘Shockingly loud’ and mostly harmless – except to young trees
After they emerge, cicadas will immediately be drawn to treetops where choirs of males sing to attract females.
“The singing can be just, really, really to the point that you can’t even hear yourself think. They can be shockingly loud,” Day said.
After mating, females will make splits in slender, ¼- to 3/8-inch tree branches where they deposit their eggs. The egg-laying process can damage small branches, causing them to wilt, turn brown, and even fall off the tree. This is called flagging.
“Mature trees are not at risk. They’ll certainly have some minor flagging damage on smaller branches, but it’s the younger trees that we’re worried about, those that are less than 6 feet tall,” said Nancy Berlin, a natural resource specialist and master gardener coordinator for Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Because flagging on young trees can be deadly, Berlin recommends delaying planting any new trees until the fall.
To protect existing young trees, Berlin suggests covering them in fabric or netting. Finely woven netting, cheesecloth, or even sheer curtains placed loosely around the tree and secured with twine at the bottom will ensure cicadas can’t make it up the trunks, Berlin said.
Chemical sprays generally don’t work against cicadas but could harm beneficial insects, and therefore are not recommended, Berlin said.
‘Like aliens from space’
Other than minor tree damage, cicadas pose few threats to people, animals or the environment.
“There’s no need to worry … [because cicadas] have minimal impact on forest health and do not pose a public health risk. Cicadas don't bite, sting or spread disease. Other than being a bit of a nuisance for a few weeks, they really are harmless,” Monaco said.
Because they come around only every 17 years, periodical cicadas have their fans. The best way to cope with the impending Brood X might be to plan how you will enjoy this rare biological phenomenon, especially with kids.
Day explained that cicadas make exit burrows as they anticipate their departure from the ground that are perfect for observing.
“Starting in April, we’ll start seeing holes in the ground. By watching those holes, you can witness them starting to make their planned exit after all these years,” Day said.
Nancy Vehrs, president of the Prince William Wildflower Society, a chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society, says kids love seeing cicadas because they “look like aliens from space.” She suggests taking kids outside to “watch them emerge from the ground and crawl up the trees.”
“It is also cool to find the exoskeletons on shrubs and examine how they shed their skin,” she added.
In his blog, “Capital Naturalist,” master naturalist Alonso Abugattas suggests enjoying periodical cicadas on your dinner plate.
“Cicadas are gluten-free, low in fat, low-carb, rich in protein (the same pound for pound as beef). They've been grilled, skewered, steamed, barbecued, blanched, boiled and used in cocktails,” he writes.
“[W]ith a bit of Old Bay,” he adds, “they really do taste like seafood.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com. Read the Capital Naturalist blog at http://capitalnaturalist.blogspot.com/.
