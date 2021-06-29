In ‘state of the city’ speech, Manassas mayor recounts challenges, accomplishments during the pandemic

City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger took stock Monday night of a challenging but productive first year in office during her first “state of the city” address before the Manassas City Council.
Davis-Younger, who was elected to lead Manassas in November 2020, stressed the city’s resiliency during the darkest days of the pandemic and thanked her fellow council members, city staff and the wider community for helping residents weather the economic and social challenges of COVID-19.
She noted that one in four city residents received some kind of assistance during the pandemic in the form of utility payment forgiveness or help with rent, mortgage payments or childcare. The city also distributed more than $600,000 in grants to local businesses through money it received via federal COVID-19 relief aid, Davis-Younger said.
She also praised local businesses, particularly the city’s restaurants, for helping residents deal with challenges with food insecurity.
Davis Younger also noted the city’s efforts to make both COVID-19 testing and the vaccine available to as many residents as possible. Last week, the city surpassed President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
Since the start of the pandemic, the city has logged 4,313 cases of COVID-19, 175 hospitalizations and 48 deaths, according to VDH data.
Despite the pandemic’s challenges, however, Davis-Younger noted the city’s achievements during both 2020 and the first half of 2021, including “$98 million in new private development construction” in 2021 and $133 million in investment during 2020.
The city opened Fire Station 21, its first new fire and rescue facility in nearly 50 years, earlier this year. The city is now building a new public safety building, which will house its police department. Both buildings are on Grant Avenue.
Other accomplishments Davis-Younger mentioned included a new roof and renovation work on Annaburg Manor, the 129-year-old home of Alexandria brewer Robert Portner that was a nursing home for a time before the city purchased it in 2018. Restoration work began on the home this past year. It got a new roof and had its white paint stripped in an effort to release pent up moisture that was hastening its demise. Also this year, the city drew up a master plan guiding the development of a new park on the grounds around the home.
Davis-Younger also touted the opening this year of a new City of Manassas Library, part of the city’s partnership with the Prince William Public Library System.
Transportation achievements included adding turn lanes onto a stretch of Centreville Road and breaking ground for $20.2 million widening project along a stretch of Va. 28 from Godwin Drive to the city limits. The project is being funded regionally through the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.
Davis-Younger also noted the city responded to the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests by launching its first equity and inclusion task force “to engage every segment of our community in an open and honest discussion about race, racism, and diversity,” she said.
The mayor also noted the city’s achievement in the fall of 2020 to unveil the long-awaited Jennie Dean memorial statue, which she called “a monumental event … for our city and the whole region.”
Davis-Younger also said she has strived in her first year to raise Manassas’ profile “as a welcoming and inclusive place” where people “feel accepted and loved, no matter what [their] background or current situation.”
“We have a place for you. You have all heard me say that relationships matter, but above all else, honesty, kindness, and equity matter just as much,” she added.
In closing, Davis-Younger took the opportunity to invite more residents to become involved in the city’s government and its work.
“None of us sitting up here can do this work alone. We need you to continue to get involved. Join a board, volunteer for an event, come and see me at City Hall and ask how you can help take the city to the next level,” she said. “All of these things I talked about are all things that you can be a part of. This work is not exclusive to all of us. All are accepted and welcome here.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
